Dublin builders to face trial over 2019 scaffolding fall death

The prosecution served the defendants with books of evidence.

A construction firm and a company manager are to stand trial for alleged breaches of health and safety laws after a worker died in a scaffolding fall in Dublin almost six years ago.

William O’Dwyer, of Blackberry Lane, Delgany, Co Wicklow, and South Dublin-based builders Dwyer Nolan Developments Limited were summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court.

It follows an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to proceed to trial on indictment.

Both defendants face charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 over fatal injuries suffered by Karl McKeon on December 18th, 2019, at or near a premises at Santry Avenue, Santry. McKeon, from Donaghmede, Dublin, died at the Mater hospital.

The prosecution served the defendants with books of evidence.

Judge Anthony Halpin granted a return for trial order, sending Mr O’Dwyer and the firm forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on December 11th next.

Mr O’Dwyer and Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd are facing trial on four related charges concerning the 2019 death of worker Karl McKeon.

In the charges against both the manager and the company, they are accused of failing to ensure that work at height on scaffolding was properly planned, appropriately supervised, and carried out safely, and as a result, Mr McKeon suffered personal injuries and died.

Both parties also face charges alleging they did not ensure that individuals, including non-employees, were not exposed to the risk of falling from a height or other risks to their safety and health.

In addition, Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd faces further charges. The company is accused of failing to organise co-operation between contractors at the workplace, or to identify hazards and co-ordinate the prevention of on-site accidents.