Ed Sheeran treats fans to exclusive gig in Dublin

Ed Sheeran treated some of his biggest fans to a secret performance in Dublin on Monday night.

The gig at the RDS was for Spotify’s Billions Club with Sheeran’s top listeners invited to the exclusive event.

“The reason I wanted to do it in Dublin is [because] this is the place where I decided I wanted to be a singer-songwriter when I was a kid,” he told the crowd.

“It’s a special place for me with my family, but it’s also a special place for me musically. I feel like this is where it all began.”

The Galway Girl singer performed a number of songs including Shape of you and Parting Glass.

After the gig, the star was pictured having a pint in Dublin’s Hacienda bar which is popular with visiting artists.

This is not the first surprise performance from Sheeran in Ireland this year. In August, the singer made an appearance at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

He performed several well-known hits in The Sky and the Ground pub, including Nancy Mulligan, a song inspired by his Wexford-born grandmother Anne Mary Sheeran, and also performed with Irish artists Amble, Biird, Aaron Rowe and Beoga.

Born and raised in England, the 34-year-old, who has a large Irish family, told The Louis Theroux Podcast earlier this year that he identifies culturally as Irish.

“I class my culture as Irish. I think that’s what I grew up with,” Sheeran said.

He will return to the stage in Dublin next month for a sold out gig at the 3Arena on Tuesday, December 9th.