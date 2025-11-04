Inquest about death of garda struck by motorcycle at checkpoint is adjourned

Gda Kevin Flatley was killed at a checkpoint in Co Dublin in May. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/PA

An inquest into the death of Garda Kevin Flatley, who was killed on duty in May, has been adjourned as gardaí continue their investigation.

The inquest was formally opened during a brief hearing at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday, during which his cause of death was given as “multiple traumatic injuries”.

Gda Flatley, who lived in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was struck by a motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint near Lanestown, north Dublin, on May 11th.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Richard Byrne sought an adjournment of the inquest, saying an investigation into the death was continuing.

The motorcyclist involved in the collision, Izzet Can Berber, who was in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where he remained in a critical condition until his death on May 31st.

Coroner Aisling Gannon adjourned Gda Flatley’s inquest for three months.

Noting that Gda Flatley would have turned 50 last week, Ms Gannon offered her condolences to the family, saying she was conscious it was a “difficult day” for them.

In a separate inquest, the court heard how the family of a man killed in a crash in Dublin have appealed against a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) not to seek a prosecution.

Samuel Elliott (24) died from “catastrophic injuries” sustained in a collision with a car while he was cycling an e-bike in Cabinteely, Co Dublin.

Mr Elliot, who was from Deansgrange, Co Dublin, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition on November 14th last year, but died in intensive care on November 26th.

Det Insp Francis Gormley told coroner Ms Gannon the DPP had made a decision not to seek a prosecution in relation to Mr Elliott’s death, but an appeal has since been lodged.

Ms Gannon told Mr Elliott’s family members who were present, including his parents and siblings, that the inquest must be adjourned until their appeal is considered.

She adjourned the hearing for three months.