DUP’s Paul Givan facing no-confidence motion in Stormont after trip to Israel

Minister among unionist MLAs who took part in fact-finding visit at invitation of Israeli government
Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis
Get the Inside Politics newsletter for a behind-the-scenes take on events of the day
Stormont AssemblyPaul GivanPeople Before Profit AllianceDemocratic Unionist PartyNorthern IrelandGavin RobinsonIsrael Sinn FéinSocial Democratic and Labour PartyAlliance Party of Northern IrelandIsrael-Hamas conflictGaza Strip