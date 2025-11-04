Politics

DUP’s Paul Givan facing no-confidence motion in Stormont after trip to Israel

Minister among unionist MLAs who took part in fact-finding visit at invitation of Israeli government

Stormont Minister for Education Paul Givan. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Stormont Minister for Education Paul Givan. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Tue Nov 04 2025 - 12:262 MIN READ

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis

  • Get the Inside Politics newsletter for a behind-the-scenes take on events of the day