Exam papers ‘sold for €50’ to electrical apprentices

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless commissioned an independent review in light of the circumstances. Photograph: iStock

A protected disclosure alleging cheating within the electrical craft apprenticeship programme prompted serious concerns of alleged criminal activity and risks to public safety.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless asked the Attorney General to consider if there may have been a criminal case to answer, after his department became aware earlier this year of allegations that exam papers had been available for sale to apprentice electricians for €50 the night before a test. The claims raised fears for the public from potentially unqualified electricians.

Other “compromised” exam papers were alleged to have been shared with apprentices hoping to qualify as electricians in advance of assessments.

The chief executives of the State agencies Solas, which is responsible for further education and training, and Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) were both called for a meeting with Mr Lawless. This took place when the serious allegations came to light shortly after the Government had agreed to close a €40 million funding gap for State-funded apprenticeship programmes.

“Compromised” exam papers have now been withdrawn and replaced, and some of the responsibility for curriculum and assessment roles have been taken away from Solas and given to relevant colleges instead.

Amid fears for public safety, Mr Lawless commissioned an independent review, which confirmed there were no safety risks arising from any unqualified personnel in the system.

While the original allegations related solely to the electrical apprenticeship programme, there were concerns within the Department of Further and Higher Education the issues identified could be more widespread. There were fears the value of the apprenticeship qualifications could be undermined by a lack of robust testing.

It is understood Mr Lawless commissioned a “system-wide assessment review and quality improvement plan”. Solas is also now undergoing a periodic critical review (PCR), a review of public bodies that is required every five years.

Details of the issue will be shared with Government Ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement to The Irish Times, Solas confirmed that it was aware of the protected disclosure “which gave rise to concerns about the quality assurance of assessment for a craft apprenticeship assessment for the electrical trade”.

It said it was “taking these matters very seriously” and had taken action “including the immediate withdrawal of any potentially compromised papers, issuing replacements to avert any threat to exam integrity”, it said.

Solas also said “any allegations of the availability of exams/assessments for purchase have been and will be vigorously investigated and pursued by Solas in order to safeguard the integrity of the system”.

The protected disclosure was first made to QQI, which is the State agency responsible for protecting the quality and integrity of further and higher education qualifications in Ireland.

QQI told The Irish Times Solas has “primary responsibility” for the quality assurance of apprenticeship programmes. QQI confirmed it had in March commenced an independent review of Solas assessments of the electrical apprenticeship programme. The report, finalised in October, recommends Solas improve “the governance of the craft electrical apprenticeship programme”.

After the allegations reached Mr Lawless, he met the chief executive of QQI and Solas. Mr Lawless also separately addressed the board of Solas.

One Government source described how “there were rumours flying that you could buy an exam paper for €50 the night before an exam”.

Mr Lawless asked the Attorney General if the issue should be reported to An Garda Síochána. It is understood the Office of the Attorney General concluded there was not enough information to say that a criminal action may have taken place, but that Solas and QQI might have more information.

It is understood the department is not aware of any reports to the Garda having been made. QQI and Solas did not comment on whether they had made Garda reports.