Guinness Cork Jazz Fesival cancelled because of Covid-19

The Lord Mayor of Cork has warmly welcomed confirmation by international alcohol beverage giant Diageo that it is fully committed to hosting the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in 2021 after it was forced to cancel this year’s event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Joe Kavanagh said that it was disappointing that this year’s festival, scheduled to take place from October 22nd to October 26th, had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic but Cork people could look forward to a vibrant festival returning to the city in 2021.

Speaking to Cork’s 96FM, Cllr Kavanagh said that it was important that Diageo had committed to hosting a festival in 2020 given that the festival attracts approximately 40,000 visitors annually to Leeside and is worth an estimated €15 million each year to the local economy.

“I’m delighted that Diageo are fully committed to continuing to support this festival which we hope will be back bigger and better in 2021.

“In the meantime I appeal to everybody to support our local businesses, in particular our hospitality sector, which has been hardest hit by this cancellation.”

Fiona Collins, Chair of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, said that they were regretfully confirming the cancellation of this year’s event as a result of Covid-19 and current Government restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities, with the requirement for physical distancing.

“We regret to confirm the cancellation of this year’s festival to safeguard the health of our visitors, volunteers and the community at large but we look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable festival in 2021,” said Ms Collins.

"We know that this announcement will be disappointing for music fans, artists, publicans and the wider Cork community, but their health and safety is our number one priority.

A Diageo spokeswoman said Guinness was very proud of its 42-year heritage of jazz in Cork and was fully committed to continuing to support the Festival Committee, its local Cork trade customers, and the local and international artists involved in creating an exciting 2021 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.