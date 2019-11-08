Gay Byrne was ‘a kind, generous and simple man’, funeral told

Gay Byrne helped lead the national conversation and was a “remarkable presence in Irish life”, the broadcaster’s funeral Mass in Dublin has heard.

A steady stream of people began to gather at Dublin’s Pro Cathedral from early on Friday morning for the funeral of the broadcaster, who died on Monday after a long illness. He was 85.

The hearse carrying the remains of RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne passes Howth Harbour on its way to the Pro Cathedral. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Catholic priest Fr Leonard Maloney told the congregation they were mourning the passing of an extraordinary man.

He recalled: “For as long as most of us can remember, Gay was a remarkable presence in Irish life — a consummate broadcaster and a veritable choirmaster of the national conversation.”

Fr Maloney said Mr Byrne’s greatness lay in the intimacy of his family life, with his wife Kathleen, his children Crona and Suzy, his sons-in-law Philip and Ronan, his beloved grandchildren Cian, Sadhbh, Kate, Saoirse and Harry, and his sister Mary; and then in the richness of his life as a friend and a colleague.

He added: “It is right and fitting that such a great number would mourn his passing.”

Early mourners to enter the cathedral on Friday included impresario Moya Doherty and her Riverdance composer partner John McColgan. They were followed by numerous broadcasting luminaries, including Martie Whelan, media commentator and senator Marie Louise O’Donnell. President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were also among the expected attendees.

In keeping with Byrne’s career, the church was filled with TV cameras, recording equipment, reporters and photographers giving proceedings an air akin to an imminent State funeral. As many ordinary Dubliners as can fit are filling side aisles, representing his legion of fans in Irish society.

Fr Maloney told the Mass that family, friends and colleagues were present, with countless well-wishers from throughout the country — especially from his beloved Co Donegal in the north-west, and from further afield — travelling to mourn his death and celebrate his life.

He said: “We do so gently, however, as we know that he reached the fullness of years and lived a great and memorable life, both as a family man and as a public figure.

The cortege passes the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

“Those who were closest to Gay knew him as a kind, generous and simple man who would counsel them always to give people the benefit of the doubt because, as he used to say: ‘You never know what they are going through.’

“He showed this same good grace and warmth wherever he went.

“The nurses and the cleaners in the hospital when he went in for treatment saw it. They felt befriended.”

His grandchildren also enjoyed his warmth, he said.

They called him Ra Ra, Cian’s “monumental” effort as a baby to say “grandad”, which then stuck, the priest said.

Mark of respect

The Palestrina choir is providing music for the ceremony. The Mass will be followed by a private burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton.

Secondary school students gather on Fairview footbridge waiting for the cortège. Photograph: Jack Power/The Irish Times

Earlier in the morning at Fairview 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students from St Joseph’s CBS school gathered out on Fairview footbridge waiting to wave the cortège on as it passed by Fairview park.

Fiona Barry, one of the teachers in the school said the decision was taken to take the children out of class to wave on the cortège as a mark of respect.

“Because Gay Byrne was such an iconic character in Irish society and part of our culture . . . we thought it would be nice to come out and pay tribute,” she said.

Serena Berry from Killester walked down to Fairview with her mother to see the cortège and pay respects to the family.

She said: “What Gay meant to us, it’s part of my childhood, the Toy Show, the Late Late Show . . . For my mother it was ‘get us all of to school’ and have some sanity and listen to him.

“We’ve great memories of him, he’s a wonderful man and he’ll be missed. He was just remarkable in so many ways.”

RTÉ is live broadcasting the ceremony across television and online, with the report beginning at 11.30am on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now.

Bryan Dobson is presenting the coverage, while John Bowman and Mary Kennedy are providing commentary. – Additional reporting: Agencies