Funeral Mass for Gay Byrne in Pro-Cathedral

The funeral Mass of broadcaster Gay Byrne will take place on Friday in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

MrByrne died on Monday after a long illness. He was 85.

The ceremony, which will begin at 11.45am, will be led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, while Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will lead the prayers of final commendation.

Administrator of the cathedral Fr Kieran McDermott, will receive the remains into the sanctuary.

The Palestrina choir will provide music for the ceremony.

The Archdiocese for Dublin said that access to the Mass will be limited, with seating reserved for the broadcaster’s close friends and family. Attendees have been asked to be in place by 11.15am.

The Mass will be followed by a private burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton.

RTÉ will have live coverage of the ceremony across television and online, with the report beginning at 11.30am on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now.

Bryan Dobson will present the coverage, while John Bowman and Mary Kennedy will provide commentary.