Garda system inaccurately recorded reports about Tony Golden killer

Reports of domestic violence made by the partner of a man who killed a garda before shooting himself were inaccurately recorded into the Pulse system, a Garda review has found.

However, this had no material impact on the fatalities, according to the internal Garda report into the murder of Garda Tony Golden and the shooting of Siobhan Phillips by her partner Adrian Crevan Mackin in Omeath, Co Louth.

Garda Golden was killed while accompanying Ms Phillips to her house on October 11th, 2015, to collect her belongings ahead of her moving out of the home due to physical abuse at the hands of Crevan Mackin.

Mackin (25) was on bail for IRA membership, at the time and had already been sentenced to three years suspended on firearms charges in the North. He had a history of abuse, including physical violence, towards his partner.

Shot dead

Having taken the statement from Ms Phillips on October 11th 2015, Garda Golden agreed to escort her and her father to her home so she could gather her personal items.

Crevan Mackin was at the house when they arrived. He shot Garda Golden dead and wounded Ms Phillips before killing himself.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is investigating the State’s handling of Crevan Mackin’s case.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan highlighted a finding in the review which says “the actions of Garda Golden were beyond reproach”.

He noted that, while the report highlighted two incidents in which Ms Phillips made complaints against Crevan Mackin but they were not recorded “in accordance with relevant policy and procedures, it does not appear that the classification of the incidents was a causative factor in these tragic events on the night of the shootings”.