Public services card to obtain driving licence now ‘voluntary’

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has partially reversed its plan to force people to produce a public services card when applying for a driving licence or driver permit.

The authority had recently announced on the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) website that from Monday April 9th, applicants would “need a public services card to apply for or renew a driving licence or learner permit”.

It was signalled last year that the public services card, issued by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to those availing of State benefits and schemes, would become a requirement for all driving licence and passport applicants, including renewals.

The card and its associated databases has been the subject of an investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner amid concerns about privacy and the legal basis on which it was built.

A notice on the NDLS website on Tuesday simply stated: “From Monday 9 April if you bring your public services card (PSC) to the NDLS it will simplify your application process.”

Asked about the changes, the RSA said it was happy to clarify that from that date the card would “replace the requirement for certain documentation when applying for a driving licence/learner permit”.

“However, this will now be a voluntary requirement and an applicant will have two options available to them to validate their identity and residency during the application process,” said a spokesman.

“Following discussions with the Department of Transport, the Road Safety Authority has agreed the approach in terms of the requirements for those applying for a driving licence at the NDLS centres. We are allowing the PSC as well as other forms of ID to be accepted with a licence application.”

He said presenting a card at the centres would “simplify and make the application process quicker, because the PSC will be enough to prove photo ID, PPSN [Personal Public Service Number], address and residency entitlement”.

“If someone does not have a PSC they must bring documentation to prove their identity, address, PPSN, as well as confirmation of country of birth/residency entitlement.”

The spokesman said having a public services card “should bring many benefits for customers by simplifying the process of applying for a driving licence or learner permit and making it quicker. It will also enable applicants to renew their driving licence/learner permit online as part of a new online service that will be rolled out to customers in the coming months.”

The public services card will, however, be the “only acceptable form of identification for customers who wish to apply for a licence online, which as mentioned will be rolling out gradually over the coming months”, said the authority.

Earlier this month, the privacy rights group Digital Rights Ireland wrote to the authority asking it to outline the legal basis for the plan to make the card a requirement in order to obtain a driving licence or permit.

As of Tuesday, it had received no response.

A spokesman for Digital Rights Ireland said a public services card “does not confirm address or residency entitlement”.

“It is a matter for the RSA to judge whether it provides adequate identification. It is not accepted on its own as adequate identification by the passport office,” he added.

“It is unfair that a new service is limited to people who do not want to participate in a scheme that is under investigation by the data protection authority. Not having a public services card is not a valid reason to refuse anybody a driving licence.”