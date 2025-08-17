Comedian Kyla Cobbler: ‘I was sitting having a whiskey with Tommy Tiernan, going, Yeah, this is my life. What a gift’

It took Kyla Cobbler a while to accept that she was a fully fledged comedian.

“Even just adding it to my Instagram bio was tough,” she says, smiling. “I guess it’s because my career has been really short. I only started when I was 31, and it’s gone so well, and I’m so grateful for that.

“It was, like, once I started calling myself a comic, the universe was, like, ‘Okay, here we go. Now I’ll give you a hand,’ whereas before I was fighting it. I think being from Ireland and calling yourself an artist is weird. You don’t want to come across as having notions.”

Notions or not, Cobbler, who is from Cork, has become one of the hottest properties in Irish comedy in the past year or so. When we speak, she is fresh off the back of two dates at Live at the Marquee in her hometown (where she was the special guest of Tommy Tiernan, the headliner, having appeared on his RTÉ TV chatshow earlier this year), as well as an industry showcase in London.

“The last four days have been probably the most pressure I’ve been under in my career,” she says. “I remember going from clubs of 60 to doing 1,000-seat rooms, and that difference was massive. And I knew going into the Marquee, with 4,000 people in a tent meant for music, it was going to be a bit crunchy.”

She grimaces. “I’ve never had tension running through my muscles like that. It was mental, but it was amazing. The other times I toured with him, he’d never stay after the show, but this time we hung out. I was sitting having a whiskey with Tommy Tiernan, going, ‘Yeah, this is my life.’ What a gift.”

Cobbler’s rise has been swift, but she took a circuitous route into comedy. The 34-year-old, who grew up in Ballincollig – she left when she 18 – is now based in Barcelona. She lived and worked in Italy for several years, and it was in Milan that she inadvertently picked up her stage name (her real name is Mikayla O’Connor) and began uploading funny clips to her Instagram stories.

An old post from 2019 shows her gleefully celebrating 5,000 followers; less than six years later, almost 500,000 followers tune into her amusing reels about relatable everyday occurrences.

The relatability factor has a lot to do with her success, she reckons. After our interview, she grumbles, she has an appointment to tame her trademark curls, piled atop her head, before a live TV appearance this evening.

“There’s so much of these ‘Get ready with me!’ videos and morning routines” on social media, she says, rolling her eyes. “It’s psychotic. And it’s unreachable for busy women. Putting eye cream on every day? If I drink enough water, like, I win.”

Humour was initially a defence mechanism for Cobbler, whose dyslexia was not diagnosed until she was 18. Her school years were difficult, she says, adding that she regards the late diagnosis as “almost to my detriment, because I now know, as a professional comedian and a grown-up, that you have to be smart to be funny.

My teachers saw that I was quick-witted, and they were, like, ‘Well, you’re just not trying, then.’ So school was just a massive nightmare.” She pauses. “But my mom always fought my corner. I wouldn’t have had a tap of confidence leaving home if it wasn’t for her.

“It’s funny: you go through your life being angry at your parents when you’re in your 20s, and then you get to a certain point where you’re, like, ‘Okay, I need to take responsibility for my own life.’ And now, at 34, knowing my mom had three kids and a mortgage and a husband at my age …

“Like, last week, I was using kitchen roll instead of toilet paper because I just kept forgetting to buy it for four days.” She shrugs. “Who am I to be angry at my parents?”

Kyla Cobbler: 'I know my toxic trait as a Cork woman is looking at a troll's profile and going, I could take you'

The key to unlocking her love of comedy and performing lay in social media. She remembers the first “funny” post she uploaded. “I was working in the fashion district in Milan at the time, and one of the filters was an underwater one, with fish.

“I posted myself dancing ‘under the sea’. I left it up for, like, an hour, and then my sister was, like, ‘Ehh … What are you doing?’ And I thought, ‘You’re right. What am I doing?’ and I took it down,” she says laughing.

“But then I just started doing daily stories and building it slowly. I remember the feelings of insecurity about doing them [at first], whereas now I could not care less. I’m, like, ‘There you go. Feed the monster.’

Her willingness to feed the monster and speak her mind has also led to some interesting reactions online. One quip about how Donald Trump supporters stuck to their guns after the assassination attempt on the US president led to death threats.

She is immune to trolling by now. “I know my toxic trait as a Cork woman is looking at their profile and going, ‘I could take you,’” she says with deadpan sincerity.

“I’ve done this for so long now I have a thick skin about it. And [the internet] is just such nonsense. It’s not real. It’s always funny when I always get trolled about my looks; they always call me a man, or say, ‘You look like this guy.’ But they’re always really handsome men, so I’m, like, ‘I’ll take that. He’s gorgeous.’”

Cobbler has always been open about her own life, too. Her South African fiance, Simon, a master builder whom she calls her “oak tree”, features regularly on both her social-media posts and occasionally at her live shows.

She has comedy to thank for their relationship, after first crossing paths with him at a comedy club she was appearing at. The transition from an online comic to stand-up in May 2021 was daunting initially, but now she adores performing live, she says.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. When I look back on it now, I just can’t believe that this is my career. It was just never on the cards, because I come from a ‘shush’ family. Like, if you’re talking, my dad will be, like, ‘Shush, shush, shush’,” she says, laughing again.

“So being told you’ve got seven minutes to fill, I was sitting there shaking – ‘They don’t want to hear this stuff.’ And also because of the online thing, I feel there’s definitely this begrudgement [of people thinking], ‘Oh, well, that’s the internet. That’s what got you your following.’

“But it’s hard to do, and it just didn’t get easy for a really long time. It took a year. I would book myself into open mics and then cancel, because I wouldn’t sleep. I remember cracking up about doing my first 15 minutes in a nightclub in Barcelona. And now,” she says, grinning, “I can’t shut up.”

Cobbler’s plan for world domination doesn’t end with live stand-up; she would love to explore comedic acting, perhaps in a mockumentary-style show like The Office. Given the way she has risen to every challenge over the past three years, stranger things have happened.

In the meantime, her new show, Not My Lemons, explores more personal topics – an advancement from her debut show, Gone Rogue, which saw her praised for her “blunt storytelling”.

“It’s very different, for sure, because now I’m in a relationship, so it goes into personal things like my family dynamic, and different stories from growing up and being in school,” she says. “I’m really proud of it. And it’s a cool name, too – you’ll get it if you come.”

Cobbler recently signed with Off the Kerb, the agency that represents some of the biggest names in British and Irish comedy. It will inevitably lead to more touring and British dates in the future – her seven-show run this weekend at Edinburgh Festival Fringe sold out some time ago – and she might try to squeeze in her wedding this year, too.

“Things are selling really well in Ireland, and a lot of the new tour is sold out,” she says, noting that venue sizes across the country have steadily increased for her Not My Lemons tour, in early 2026.

“And Ireland is amazing, but I just want to take over the world. Why not? I just want to do it everywhere. And I can do it. I’m having just the best craic, especially when people come to my own show, because I’m not proving myself.

“And a lot of them are women, and we’ll be cackling away … Oh, it’s just class,” she says with a giddy chuckle. “I don’t have a bucket-list vibe. If I can just keep doing this for the rest of my life, I’ll take it. I’ll keep showing up as long as they let me in.”

Kyla Cobbler’s Not My Lemons tour begins at the Mac, Belfast, on February 5th, 2026, and ends at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, on April 12th, 2026