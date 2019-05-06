Garda band members in backstage punch-up over leg hair pulling during live TV show

An incident involving a member of the Garda Band allegedly punching another backstage at a BBC Northern Ireland event is being dealt with through internal mediation.

On March 13th the PSNI Pipes and Drums Band and the Garda Band played together live on television for the first time.

Backstage, a disagreement broke out between two members of the Garda Band. A garda pulled out one of his colleague’s leg hairs.

The garda warned his colleague not to do it again, but after his colleague did it again the garda allegedly punched him and he fell down.

The scene was witnessed by other members of the Garda and PSNI bands. Personnel from both bands intervened to stop further altercation.

The garda who was allegedly assaulted made a complaint to the band’s leader. It has been escalated to their Chief Superintendent.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who was made aware of the incident, is understood to be unhappy with the behaviour of some of the band members, especially as the incident was witnessed by the PSNI in another jurisdiction. Mr Harris was deputy chief constable of the PSNI before becoming Garda Commissioner last year.

The PSNI spokeswoman said it has not received a complaint and directed further queries to the Garda. A Garda spokesman declined to comment.

It is understood Garda management is attempting to mediate between the two men. “Basically, we’re trying to get them to stop acting like kids and cop on,” an informed source said.

The Garda Band has 29 full-time musicians. Some completed an accelerated training course at the Garda College in Templemore before being assigned directly to the band. Others qualified as regular gardaí before being accepted into the band on foot of their musical abilities.