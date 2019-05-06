Hand-trike helps teen wheelchair user finish Great Limerick Run

Fourteen-year-old Sean Byrnes, born without the use of his legs, was one of thousands who completed the Great Limerick Run on Sunday.

Sean, who has spina bifida and hydrocephalus, as well as a curved spine, used a specially adapted hand-pedal trike to complete the 10km event in 63 minutes flat.

“It felt great, and the weather was lovely, so it made it better. The support along the way was excellent,” said Sean, who knocked eight minutes off his 2018 finish time.

“This is my fifth 10km. I’ll do a sixth one and keep going,” he added.

From Caherconreafy, Co Limerick, he is aiming to set up Limerick’s first-ever hand-trike club for young people and adults with similar physical conditions.

Through the Mid-West Spina Bifida Association, he has set up an online fundraising drive to raise an initial €10,000 to purchase five hand-trikes which cost between €1,500 and €4,000 each.

“He’s a remarkable young man with loads of zest for life,” said Sean’s father, John Byrnes.

“We want to raise the funds so that others can get out and experience what Sean has experienced, and what it has done for him and his confidence,” Mr Byrnes added.

Simple motto

Sean and his family say they live by a simple motto they call “ATAP – All Things Are Possible”.

His bike is “excellent” and allows him “to be able to get out and be with other people”.

Every child wants to go on a bike, and if we didn’t get this bike five years ago we wouldn’t be here today

Sean’s mother, Fiona, who ran alongside him in Sunday’s race, described her son’s bike as his “lifeline”.

“Every child wants to go on a bike, and if we didn’t get this bike five years ago we wouldn’t be here today, we wouldn’t have done this five years in a row.

“Sean has so much fun on the bike and he can also take it onto the beach. It brings oxygen to us as a family, we can breathe easier,” Ms Byrnes said.

Around 13,000 men women and children took part in the Great Limerick Run marathon, half-marathon and 10km events.

“Nuns” Alan Connors, Peter Clarke and Nigel Waters, all from Limerick, wore their habits for the race.

Inspired

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy, who watched on from the crowd, said he had been inspired to possibly don his runners and take part in 2020. “I thought I might do it this year. I wouldn’t go for the big marathon, but maybe I’ll run the 10km. I turn 60 next year, so next year I might do it.”

Tracy O’Donoghue, a tutor with the Institute of Massage and Sports Therapy, led a team of 37 student masseuses “offering a post-event treatment” for those feeling the effects of their efforts.

“It’s a massive opportunity for our students to get a practical aspect of what they are learning in class,” she said.

Race times for all registered participants will be recorded in a supplement included in Tuesday’s Irish Times.