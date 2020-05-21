Gardaí seize crack cocaine worth €11,400 in Ballymun raid

Crack cocaine worth an estimated €11,400, a weighing scales and a small amount of cannabis were discovered during a search of a car in Santry on Thursday morning.

The drugs, which are subject to analysis, were found when gardaí from Santry and the Ballymun Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a surveillance and search operation at a property in the Carton Court area of Ballymun, Dublin 11.

The car was removed for further examination. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.