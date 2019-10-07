Gardaí seek help in separate missing persons cases in Cork and Wexford

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in two separate cases missing persons cases, one in Co Wexford and the other in Co Cork.

Gardaí in New Ross are seeking to locate Stephen Kehoe (31) who was last seen at Rock Lane, Newbawn, Co Wexford on Saturday, October 5th. He is described as being 6’ 1” in height and of stocky build with black hair.

Anyone who has seen him or can assist in locating him is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí in Midleton are seeking to locate Frankie Devlin (67) who is missing from the Garryvoe area since approximately 10.45pm on Saturday, 5th October 2019.

She is described as being 5’8, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress, black top with a red and black jacket.

Gardaí and Ms Devlin’s family are concerned for her welfare and she may present confused or distressed, gardaí said.

There was considerable traffic in the Garryvoe area on the night and gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling on or after 10.45pm who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

As there is a large number of mobile homes and holiday homes in the area, Gardaí are asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and contact Gardaí.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.