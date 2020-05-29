Galway shuts down popular tourist spots and beaches over Covid-19 concerns

Galway City Council is closing many of its best known attractions because of fears over the breach of social distancing guidelines.

Spanish Arch, the Blackrock Diving Tower and the car park at Ballyloughane Beach are among the places that will not be open to the public over the bank holiday weekend.

The golf course in Salthill, Lough Rusheen Park, the Claddagh Basin and the car park at Silverstrand will also be closed to the public.

The council decided to act after large crowds were observed congregating at the beaches in Salthill and around the Claddagh to celebrate the good weather and the end of the school year.

Many were meeting in groups of greater than four people and were not observing two metres social distancing as the Government has asked to combat Covid-19.

Gardaí moved groups of more than four people on who were congregating at the Spanish Arch over the last number of days.

City council chief executive Brendan McGrath said there will be a strong force of gardaí across the city over the bank holiday weekend and anybody drinking alcohol in public will have their drinks confiscated.