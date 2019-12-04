Further blow for FAI as Three Ireland opts not to renew sponsorship

Communications firm, Three has announced that it is to end its decade-long sponsorship of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), in a move that will add to the troubled sports organisation’s significant financial uncertainty.

Three have, along with Toplion (Umbro/New Balance) been one of the FAI’s biggest backers. The basic value of the company’s support annually was put at €1.8 million when the partnership was last renewed in 2015.

The telecoms company’s deal was due to expire in July and, in a statement on Wednesday, Three said it had decided not to renew the contract when it comes to an end.

The company said that it has supported Irish football for the last 10 years, investing €30 million in the game through a series of sponsorships and other measures.

The announcement is the latest financial body blow to the FAI, which has been at the centre of a controversy since March after revelations about its finances and the relationship between it and former chief executive John Delaney.

Accounts

The FAI is set to publish accounts on Thursday detailing its finances for last year. The accounts, which will confirm the size of the exit package given to Mr Delaney earlier this year, are also expected to show a dramatic reversal in the organisation’s financial health.

Sport Ireland referred an in-depth audit of the FAI’s accounts to the gardaí late last month.

Three Ireland’s chief commercial officer Elaine Carey said the decision was taken after a review of its sponsorship portfolio.

“At Three, we are entirely focussed on supporting the Irish men’s team through what we hope will be an exciting and successful qualification for the UEFA European Football Championship and the Irish Women’s team in their qualification for the the UEFA Women’s European Championship. We also wish the Irish teams at ever level the very best in the future.”

In its statement, Three said the decision had been taken for strategic reasons and there was no reference to the recent troubles at the association

“Having recently reviewed our full sponsorship portfolio,” said the firm’s Chief Commercial Officer, Elaine Carey, “we have decided to consolidate our sponsorship investment in the area of music”.

Ms Carey went on to say that the firm remains committed to supporting the association’s various teams for the remainder of the deal and wished them all well beyond that.

The news comes just a day before the FAI is due to publish its accounts for 2018, the compilation of which has been severely delayed due to the many controversy that engulfed the association through the early part of the year and the lengthy re-examination of the organisation’s longer term finances that was embarked upon as a consequence.

The amount of notice given means that the FAI has eight months to find a replacement but it is hard to quantify the damage that has been done to its own brand and how that might affect the value of any subsequent deal with another company.

The association had clearly been told by Three of the company’s intentions before the news was announced publicly and staff at the association were informed on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to The Irish Times only last week, in the days before his return to UEFA, then FAI general manager Noel Mooney listed the fact that the association had not lost one of its big sponsors (Ford’s departure and the arrival of Nissan was seen as being linked to the respective parent companies’ wider international strategies) due to all of the adverse publicity events at Abbotstown had generated as one of the successes of his six month stint back in Dublin.