Liam Delap relishes old school physicality for Chelsea in quest to solve striker shortage

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is challenged by Flamengo defender Leo Pereira during the Club World Cup game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photograph: Franck Fifa/AFP via Getty Images

Liam Delap is a bit of a throwback. Chelsea’s new No 9 runs the channels and relishes a physical contest. “I love those battles,” the striker says on a muggy afternoon in Philadelphia. “I always have since I was a kid. I really love the aggressive side of it and the competitive nature of the sport. It’s got to be controlled at times but it’s my game ultimately.”

The strange thing is that English football has placed a heavy emphasis on producing nimble, technical players in recent years. England have a lot of No 10s but a shortage of No 9s. Who is coming through to take over from Harry Kane when the Bayern Munich striker finally calls time on his international career? Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are 29 and Dominic Solanke is 27. A lot could be riding on Delap, who happily acknowledges there is something of the old school to his game, seizing the initiative after his £30 million (€35 million) move to Chelsea.

Let’s not get carried just yet, of course. Although Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s head coach, has backed Delap to become England’s next No 9, it is important to maintain a sense of perspective. Delap is uncapped and not the finished article. The 22-year-old has had only a season of Premier League football and was unable to save Ipswich from relegation despite scoring 12 goals in 37 league appearances.

Delap has to shed some rough edges and work out how to add a touch of subtlety to his physicality. He picked up 13 bookings in all competitions last season and was cautioned when Chelsea lost to Flamengo in the Club World Cup last Friday.

“It’s obviously my first season playing in the Prem and playing with VAR,” the former Manchester City striker says. “It’s something I’m going to have to get used to. But it’s not something I’m worried about now. I can control my emotions when I need to.”

Chelsea fans will like Delap’s raw power. The obvious comparison is with Diego Costa, a bulldozing presence during his time at Stamford Bridge. “I’ve always had that edge and I’m not going to change my mindset,” Delap says. “You’ve just got to make sure you’re on the right side of the edge.”

Nicolas Jackson, Delap’s immediate competitor for a starting spot, crossed the line when he was sent off for an awful tackle against Flamengo. Delap is keen to defend his team-mate – “Everyone plays close to the edge a little bit,” he says. “You have to be aggressive, on the front foot” – but is surely aware that he has a chance to impress Maresca while Jackson is suspended. Delap should start when Chelsea look to qualify for the last 16 by picking up at least a point when they face Esperance in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

There have been encouraging steps. Delap earned an assist when he came on for his debut during Chelsea’s win over Los Angeles last week and he almost scored against Flamengo. He is happy to have linked up with Cole Palmer, a close pal from his time at City’s academy. Chelsea will hope that Palmer can keep the supply line to Delap in good order.

Liam Delap scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Ipswich Town last season. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Delap has shown his intent by ignoring claims that the No 9 shirt at Chelsea is cursed. “I’m not that type of person,” he says. “It’s something that people speculate about but it doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Mateja Kezman, Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are examples of No 9s who struggled at Chelsea. Delap is willing to forge his own path. There are no questions about his father Rory, the former Stoke and Republic of Ireland midfielder.

Delap takes everything in his stride. He talks about liking to keep things as simple as possible, whether preparing for a game against a tough defender or making decisions about his career.

His buccaneering performances for Ipswich were enough to spark a battle for his signature. Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest were among the clubs who wanted Delap. “You’ve just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out,” he says.

United’s hopes were effectively ended by their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. Chelsea’s pitch was inevitably more attractive after they qualified for the Champions League. Delap’s preference was to join a club who can offer him European football, although he says other factors also came into play.

It helps that Chelsea have plenty of ex-City connections. Joe Shields, Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment and talent, has worked for City. Then there was the lure of playing for Maresca, who was one of Delap’s youth coaches. “I’ve got a good relationship with the manager,” Delap says. “I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That’s what excited me.”

Delap is confident he can adapt to the challenge of playing against low blocks and level-headed about having to pick the Club World Cup over representing England at the European Under-21 Championship.

“Obviously I had my sights set on the Euros,” he says. “But I signed here and they wanted me to be here. I want to be here as well. I need to get to know everyone. It will set me up really well. It’s a high-level tournament.”

Thomas Tuchel, England’s head coach, told Delap to prove himself at the highest level after omitting him from the senior squad last month. A strong debut campaign with Chelsea would boost his chances of going to next summer’s World Cup. Defenders tasked with marking Delap had better be ready for a scrap. – Guardian