Funeral of man who died in New York hears he ‘excelled in a short life’

Ciarán O’Boyle, the 22-year-old Longford man who died after a fall in New York on August 22nd, excelled in all areas of his short life, his funeral has been told.

Mr O’Boyle’s funeral mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, which was concelebrated by seven priests, was attended by a capacity congregation drawn from former pupils of St Mel’s College, Clonguish and other Longford GAA clubs, students of UCD as well as Technical University of Dublin, family and friends.

The principal mourners were Mr O’Boyle’s parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel and brothers Kevin and Patrick. Welcoming Mr O’Boyle’s coffin to the Cathedral chief celebrant Fr James MacKiernan also received symbols of Mr O’Boyle’s life, which were brought to the alter by family and friends.

The symbols included a family photo illustrating the importance to Mr O’Boyle of his association with his family; his Clonguish GAA jersey, another photograph of Mr O’Boyle pulling a pint in the family pub in Keenagh, a cross made form wood salvaged from the Fire which destroyed St Mel’s in 2009 when Mr O’Boyle was an alter-server in the cathedral, and his UCD computer science degree.

Fr MacKiernan said the entire community had been deeply saddened by the loss of Mr O’Boyle who had an “enormous impact” from Melview National School, through St Mel’s College and on to UCD.

Fr MacKiernan said Mr O’Boyle’s parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel and brothers Kevin and Patrick, could have expected Mr O’Boyle to live on and excel in his chosen field of computer science and it was hard to bear the loss of “one so loved by so many”. He hoped the memory of Mr O’Boyle’s “gentle smile and affable manner” would help console the family in difficult times ahead.

In a eulogy Mr O’Boyle’s uncle Bernard O’Boyle spoke of his nephew’s good relationships with his family and friends going back to junior school when this quality was first remarked upon by school teachers. He outlined a history of sporting achievements in rugby, soccer, tennis, GAA and basketball and spoke of Mr O’Boyle’s early achievements in repairing his own Play Station. Speaking on behalf of Mr O’Boyle’s parents he thanked the people of Longford, Mr O’Boyle’s fellow students in UCD, friends from the Technical University and the clergy. He told the large number of students present that their parents were proud of their achievements but the students were primarily loved for their individual qualities, as was Mr O’Boyle.

He also thanked the clergy which included the chaplains of TUD and UCD and said the family did take “comfort and consolation in the Catholic rituals.” He said: “Ciarán is no further from us than God and God is very near”.