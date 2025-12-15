Business

Billionaire Marc Cuban backs Galway-based Orreco in $4m funding round

Company also announces strategic acquisition of Australian AI computer vision specialist

Orreco chief executive Brian Moore: 'Investment is a powerful endorsement of the science and technology we’ve been building.'
Ciara O'Brien
Mon Dec 15 2025 - 11:322 MIN READ

Galway-based sports tech company Orreco has raised $4 million (€3.4 million) in funding from investors who include billionaire Mark Cuban and announced the acquisition of Australian AI computer vision specialist Data Driven Sports Analytics (DDSA).

The new funding will see up to 55 new jobs created globally, with 30 expected in Galway over the next two years.

Founded by sports scientist, Dr Brian Moore and consultant haematologist, Andy Hodgson in 2010, the company uses machine learning and data analytics to monitor the health of sportspeople, helping to accelerate recovery and prolong careers.

“Mark’s investment is a powerful endorsement of the science and technology we’ve been building,” said Dr Moore, chief executive of Orreco. “His backing, along with the continued support of Enterprise Ireland, participation in Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech’s 2025 programme – combined with the computer vision expertise of the DDSA team – puts us in the strongest position we’ve ever been in to scale AI-powered performance intelligence globally.”

The funding round also saw participation from golfers Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell, NBA agent Todd Ramasar, NHL agent and Olympic medallist Allain Roy and Enterprise Ireland, with True Ventures, Jason Calacanis and 20VC also backing the company.

“This is the first proactive approach to use AI to help reduce injury risk. It’s great today and only going to get better,” Mr Cuban said.

The funding and acquisition are part of Orreco’s plans for its AI-powered Motion Signal, which analyses athlete movement using computer vision and machine learning. That can help reduce the risk of injuries such as hamstring strains and other non-contact injuries to Achilles tendons and ACLs.

Orreco has developed algorithms to influence a player’s rehabilitation after an injury, helping them to return to play and help performance.

The company supports athletes and teams in the Premier League, the NBA, the NHL, the WNBA, the WSL, the NWSL, the PGA Tour, Liga MX, the Champions League and in Olympic sport.

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
