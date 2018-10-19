Full details of fare changes across rail and bus networks announced

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced hundreds of changes to its fares – the net effect it says will be revenue neutral.

It has introduced changes in a step by step process to reach a flat fare as envisaged in the NTA’s BusConnects proposals for Dublin.

The fare changes come into effect from December 1st.

Irish Rail

Most Intercity Iarnród Éireann express single fares will drop by 5 per cent.

Intercity student express single and return tickets will increase by between 9.1 per cent and 11.1 per cent.

Intercity student economy single and return tickets will increase by between 8.2 per cent and 11.1 per cent.

Monthly and annual Short Hop Zone (SHZ) fares for Dart and commuter services will drop by 6 per cent from €154 to €145 per month and from €1,540 to €1,450 on an annual basis.

The SHZ includes all stations in the Dublin area from Kilcoole to Balbriggan, from Dublin city centre stations to Kilcock and from Dublin Heuston to Sallins and Naas including all Dart services.

The process of the simplification of public transport fares in the Dublin area continues with 2019 fares for Bus, Luas, Dart and commuter rail taking a step towards a flat fare as envisaged in NTA’s BusConnects proposals.

For further information visit https://t.co/Z7Nk4Upk5r pic.twitter.com/IIiXkc3og0 — TransportForIreland (@TFIupdates) October 18, 2018

Bus Éireann

Passengers in Bandon, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom and Mallow travelling to and from Cork city will be able to avail of Leap one day, seven day, monthly and annual cards.

The city fare zone in Waterford will be extended to include service 360 to Tramore.

There will be a new one-day (24 hour) student fare of €4.00 in Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Luas

Luas adult Leap off-peak fares will go up from €1.77 to €2, an increase of 13 per cent.

The cash fare for the same journeys will go up from €2.50 to €2.80, an increase of 12 per cent.

Adult Leap and cash fares will increase by between 2.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent except for the fare for over 13 stages which decreases from €2.60 to €2.50, a decrease of 3.8 per cent.

Luas cash return journeys in Zone 2 will increase by 9.1 per cent from €4.40 to €4.80.

Luas cash return journeys in Zone 5-8 will decrease by 6.8 per cent from €5.90 to €5.50.

Dublin Bus fares will increase by 5.3 per cent for adults paying cash for stages 4 to 13 from €2.85 to €3.

The Leap card fare will increase from €2.15 to €2.25, an increase of 4.7 per cent for the same journey.

There is no change to the €3.30 cash fare for journeys over 13 stages.

Monthly and annual tickets will both increase by 4.5 per cent from €134 to €140 a month and from €1,340 to €1,400 for an annual pass.

Integrated service

The monthly Dublin Bus and Luas Leap cards will increase from €162 to €170, an increase of 4.9 per cent.

Similarly, Dublin Bus and Luas annual tickets will go up from €1,620 to €1,700, an increase of 4.9 per cent.

Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail SHZ fares will decrease by 6 per cent from €2,180 currently to €2,050 for an annual pass and by the same percentage for monthly passes. The monthly pass goes from €218 to €205.

The NTA has also a new service at the cost of €600 which will allow those who already have an annual ticket for one service to use all other transport services in Dublin such as somebody with an Irish Rail intercity annual ticket will be able to use Dublin Bus and Luas services.