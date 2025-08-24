Jack Grealish shines as Everton christen new stadium with victory over Brighton

Iliman Ndiaye scores the first Premier League goal at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium during the Premier League game against Brighton. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Everton 2 [Ndiaye 23, Garner 52] Brighton 0

Jack Grealish put in a man-of-the match display as Everton claimed a 2-0 win against Brighton in the first Premier League game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The on-loan Manchester City winger, like the Toffees’ new home on the banks of the river Mersey, offers hope of a brighter future and the England international started to emerge from his personal doldrums with assists for both goals.

He managed just two in the last two Premier League seasons at City but matched that in only 71 minutes of football after his change of scenery.

The first was for Iliman Ndiaye, who wrote his name into the history books for a second time in three months as the scorer of the final goal at Goodison Park and the first at their new home.

Even Grealish will admit his second owed more to the pureness of James Garner’s 25-yard strike than his gentle roll back for the makeshift left back but he fully deserved his standing ovation in second-half added time.

Crystal Palace 1 [Sarr 37] Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odoi 57]

Callum Hudson-Odoi salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest with a second-half equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in a contest rife with off-pitch tension.

Sunday’s visitors are set to be the direct beneficiaries of Palace’s demotion by Uefa to the Conference League, subsequently upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as the club expected to take the Europa League place.

Ismaila Sarr struck first, opening the scoring in the 37th minute at Selhurst Park – the Eagles’ first match since Eberechi Eze officially joined Arsenal – before Hudson-Odoi drew the sides level 12 minutes after the restart.

Forest came closest to walking away with all three points when Igor Jesus hit the post in stoppage time but could not convert their late chances.