Four due in court over public brawl in Clonmel

Four people are due to appear in court following an alleged violent brawl in Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man needed hospitalisation following a disturbance at Cooleens Close in the town at 1am. Gardaí dispersed the group and arrested one man at the scene.

He was later charged and released. The injured man was later discharged from hospital. Both the arrested and injured men knew each other.

In a follow up operation on Friday morning, members of the armed support unit (ASU) along with detectives and members of the drugs unit based in Clonmel, carried out an arrest operation.

Three houses in the Clonmel area were searched and three men (aged 30s, 40s and 60s) and a woman (40s) were arrested.

All four were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in south Co Tipperary.

They were subsequently charged by gardaí and will appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.