Leaving Cert postponed until late summer; Junior Cycle replaced with class tests

The Leaving Cert exams scheduled in June are to be postponed and will now run from late July until August, the Government has announced.

The Junior Cycle, meanwhile, is set to be replaced by school-based exams which will run in the new academic year.

The changes mean tens of thousands of students who are due to progress to third level and further education are likely to commence their courses much later than they originally anticipated.

Deadlines for students to complete practicals and project work in a number of subjects such as history, geography and home economics will also be extended until late July.

Students had been given a deadline of Friday May 15th to complete this work.

While the move will bring much-needed clarity to students over contingency plans the Leaving Cert, it is likely to be a major disappointment for many students who now face an extended summer preparing for the exams.

Last week a survey of almost 30,000 Leaving Cert students by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union found that almost half (49 per cent) wanted to cancel the exams and use already-completed coursework to decide their grades.

The least popular option was rescheduling exams to July or August (19 per cent).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Education Joe McHugh made the announcement at at press conference on Friday afternoon.

The decision followed doubts that Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted in time for the usual June start date for the exams.

Last month, the Government cancelled oral and practical performance tests that were due to tale place between March and April.

All students who were due to take these tests will be awarded full marks for this portion of the exam.

Minister McHugh said at the time: “This is a difficult time for all. Students are facing a challenging period out of school and our decision on this element of the exams is being taken with their best interests at heart.

“It is the fairest response we could take in the circumstances. It guarantees that no student will score less than they would have if schools had been operating as normal.”

In a joint statement on the announcement, the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools, (ACCS) Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), Joint Managerial Body (JMB) and National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) said they appreciated the clarity.

“This brings certainty for students at this difficult time as they continue to prepare for their Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle Exams,” the organisations said.

“We would like to acknowledge the ongoing work of the students, teachers and management in our school communities in dealing with the unique and challenging circumstances we are presented with at this time in such a positive and productive manner.”

In light of the revised schedule, the organisations said, students should “take a complete break from their studies in this Easter period so that they can return refreshed and renewed to the learning process”.

Separately, second level teachers’ unions ASTI and TUI said their executive committees would meet remotely on Friday evening to consider how best to proceed.

“We remain committed to serving the best interests of students, as evidenced by the wholehearted engagement of teachers with remote teaching and learning over recent weeks,” the unions said in a joint statement.

“We are conscious of the enormity of the challenges facing our society now, and we are appreciative of the work done by all concerned to meet these challenges.”