Death toll from coronavirus in Northern Ireland rises by ten

The North’s Public Health Agency (PHA) reported on Friday afternoon that ten more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 92.

This is the second highest number of deaths recorded in a day in Northern Ireland. On April 3rd there were 12 deaths.

The PHA also reported 112 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North, leaving the total of cases at 1,589. So far 11,006 people have been tested for the virus.

The PSNI meanwhile has stepped up its campaign to make sure people adhere to social distancing regulations. As well as increasing patrols this Easter weekend it has now launched a dedicated web page where people can report instances where social distancing is not being observed.

People in Northern Ireland can use a police online form to submit a complaint or report about a person not adhering to required social distancing; a gathering of people in breach of social distancing requirements, a person repeatedly travelling for non-essential purposes or a bar or licensed premises remaining open.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd encouraged people to use the new web process “sensibly” to report when the rules are being flouted.

“We want to resolve situations where the restrictions are being contravened without having to resort to enforcement powers or issuing fines,” he said.

“However, where breaches do occur, we want to make it as easy as possible for members of the public to tell us while, at the same time, making sure that the ‘101’ (non emergency) number remains available and accessible to those who need to report a crime or an incident,” he added.

Mr Todd said that between March 28th and Friday (April 10th) police received 906 complaints of the restrictions followed.

“I am encouraging people to carefully consider the circumstances before making a report, but I can assure the public that all reports will be considered by our staff coordinating the operational policing response to Covid-19,” he said.

“Every day there are officers dedicated to ensuring we engage, explain, encourage and, if necessary, enforce the regulations. As we go toward Easter weekend this will be supplemented by additional officers. This will ensure we respond in a way which is consistent to keep us all safe,” he said.

Mr Todd added: “My message to everyone is that we all have a personal responsibility to follow the regulations and to do everything we can to stop the spread of Covid-19, protect the health service and save lives . . . We all have a part to play and make a difference.”

The reporting website is at www.psni.police.uk/covid19.