Football teams, boot camps warned on social distancing in Phoenix Park

Groups of youths, football teams and boot camps have been found using Dublin’s Phoenix Park and not observing social distancing rules, according to park rangers.

The Office of Public Works, which operates Ireland’s largest urban park, said the “majority of visitors” to it are adhering to social distancing guidelines. However, in a statement, a spokesman added: “On occasions, the rangers on patrol have encountered small groups of youths, football teams, boot camps etc playing football games, exercising, socialising, while not observing social distancing.

“The rangers have advised all groups encountered to comply with the HSE guidelines on social distancing and to date we have no reports of any non-compliance.”

Gardaí, meanwhile, said routine patrols will continue to be carried out at beaches across the country on Thursday.

Gardaí check addressed of visitors to Sandycove, Dublin after it and the 40ft reopened on the first day of Covid-19 Restrictions being eased. Photograph: Alan Betson.

Large crowds of people were photographed gathered at Burrow Beach in Sutton on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 22 degrees in Dublin.

In relation to the crowds gathered at the north Dublin beach, gardaí said “a number of patrols were carried out in the Howth area whereby members of the public were advised on, and adhered to, public health guidelines”.

Under the Government’s roadmap for reopening the country, up to four people who don’t live together can meet outdoors while keeping at least two metres apart since last Monday.

However, the public are still being urged to “stay at home as much as you possibly can” to order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures reached 22.6 degrees at the Phoenix Park on Wednesday. Thursday is set to see more sunny spells with highest temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees.

However, heavy rain with thundery bursts is due to arrive in the southwest by the evening.