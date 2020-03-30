Flight to China to collect Covid-19 supplies forced to turn back
Aer Lingus flight EI9018 from Dublin to Beijing forced to return after a bird strike
A series of Aer Lingus flights to China are planned this week to collect medical supplies required to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times
A flight from Dublin to China, which was due to collect medical supplies, has had to return due to a collision with a bird.
Flight EI9018 to Beijing returned to Dublin on Monday afternoon.
“EI9018 has returned to Dublin following a bird strike,” a spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said.
“Upon landing in Dublin it will be assessed by engineers and upon its clearance for travel a new departure time will be ascertained.”
Aer Lingus confirmed that the flight was due to collect medical supplies needed for Covid-19.