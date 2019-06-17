Family appeal for information relating to man missing for three weeks

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Gerry Taylor who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Mr Taylor from Sandyford went missing while taking a walk in the foothills of the Dublin mountains on the morning of Saturday, May 25th.

He left his home in Sandyford and the last image of him, captured on CCTV, shows him passing Taylors Three Rock pub in Rathfarnham at approximately 11am walking in the direction of Ticknock.

His family are very concerned as his disappearance was completely out of character for him.

His sister Fiona Taylor has described him as the “kindest, gentlest person you could ever meet”.

Mr Taylor is 5ft 10 in in height and of medium build. He has grey hair and stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas flat trainers with a white sole and white stripes on the side.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts to be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.