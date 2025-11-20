One person dead, three injured after light aircraft crashes in Waterford

The plane is understood to have crashed in a field at Lisselan, southwest of Waterford airport. Map: Glen Murphy

One person has been killed and three others have been injured after a light aircraft crashed while approaching Waterford Airport just before lunch hour.

The Vulcanair P68 crashed at around 12.50pm on the approach to the airport at Killowen, south of Waterford city, and the emergency services were alerted and quickly on the scene.

Both Waterford City and County Fire Services and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service personnel along with gardaí have attended at the scene near Tramore.

One person has been pronounced dead and it is believed three other people have been taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford at Ardkeen. Their condition is not known.

The Garda press office confirmed in a statement that a local road near Tramore, the R685 has been closed to facilitate the rescue operation and diversions have been put in place.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving a light aircraft at a location near Tramore, Co Waterford which occurred at approximately 12.50pm this afternoon.”

”As this is a live and ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” gardaí said.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit said it has been notified of a crash involving a twin-engined aircraft in Co Waterford. “The AAIU is deploying a team of four inspectors of air accidents to the crash site to commence an investigation,” it said.

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane said a rescue helicopter was among emergency services responding to the crash.

He said it was a “shock” to the local area, adding that the community’s thoughts are with whoever was on the plane. - Additional reporting PA