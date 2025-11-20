Defence Forces may deploy ship to monitor Russian vessel in Irish waters

The Yantar is operating on the edge of British and Irish waters. Photograph: Ministry of Defence/PA

The Defence Forces are preparing to deploy a naval ship to monitor a Russian surveillance vessel should it move closer to Irish waters.

Sources said at least one Naval Service vessel and a maritime patrol aircraft are on standby to deploy to waters off the north of the country if the Yantar travels south from its current position off the coast of Scotland.

Britain has also warned Russia that it is prepared to take military options should the spy ship sail further south. Sources said it was sailing north on Thursday afternoon. However, they warned this could change as the ship’s movements have been erratic in recent months.

This comes after the British ministry of defence relaxed its rules of engagement to allow royal navy ships closely shadow the Yantar, which is currently just outside territorial waters.

Britain decided after the Yantar allegedly fired lasers at an RAF maritime patrol aircraft sent to monitor it in an apparent effort to interfere with the pilots.

The Yantar, which Russia maintains is an oceanographic research vessel, has had its automatic identification system switched off since shortly after leaving the port of Algiers in Algeria almost a year ago.

This means it is not visible on open-source platforms. However, aircraft monitoring platforms show a concentration of RAF aircraft near the Inner Hebrides, off Scotland, suggesting the Yantar is likely in the same area. Twice since last year, it has sailed into the Irish Sea, causing the Naval Service and Air Corps, along with their British equivalents, to deploy aircraft and vessels.

“Russia, we see you. We know what you are doing. And if Yantar travels south this week, our forces are ready to act,” said British defence secretary John Healey on Wednesday.

Britain’s authorities are sharing detailed information with the Naval Service on the Yantar’s position and course, said sources.

It has yet to enter the Republic’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Air Corps has one C295 maritime patrol aircraft available to deploy should this change. Another is in Spain for maintenance.

A Defence Forces spokesman said the organisation does not comment on “specific operational matters” but that it continuously monitors the EEZ.

“We maintain a routine presence throughout our EEZ as a standard operational output of the Defence Forces ... and any relevant information gathered is shared with the appropriate national and international authorities.”

Newly installed Minister for Defence Helen McEntee said the Defence Forces “are aware of how a known Russian ship is currently tracking”, but she declined to go into further detail.

The Yantar, which is officially described as an auxiliary general oceanographic research vessel by Russia, is widely believed by western military intelligence to be equipped to conduct surveillance, and possible sabotage, on critical marine infrastructure such as gas pipelines and communications cables.

At one stage last year, during a previous visit to the Irish Sea, military personnel from the Republic observed three drones in the air that appeared to be under the control of the Yantar.

The ship, which has a crew of 60, is believed to be capable of deploying autonomous undersea drones that could interfere with subsea infrastructure.

“It is part of a Russian fleet designed to put and hold our undersea infrastructure and those of our allies at risk,” said the British secretary of defence.