Man dies in Co Donegal after quad bike crash

A man has died after he was thrown from a quad bike in Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 40s, crashed while driving along a local road at Mullinboys near Mountcharlesnear Mountcharles at about 7pm on Sunday.

The man came off the quad and sustained serious head injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

A Garda statement said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is being carried out.

The man’s identity has not been released until all family members have been informed of his death.

Last month, gardaí warned that members of the public were underestimating the dangers from using motocross and quad bikes.