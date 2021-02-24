Escapee from UK prison jailed for dealing cannabis in Cork

A man who fled from an open prison in the UK has been jailed for five years for possesssion of cannabis worth €34,000 in Cork city last year.

Ikran Aslam (38), a British citizen with an address at The Avenue, Pembroke Woods, Passage West, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to possessing cannabis herb for sale or supply and money laundering on September 24th, 2020.

Det Garda Paul Buckley of Gurranebraher Garda station told how gardaí stopped a car in the Willowbank area of Fairhill in Cork.

“I got a small of cannabis from the car and during a search I located a rucksack with cannabis in separate deal bags. I arrested him for having drugs for sale or supply. I cautioned him. He fled but after a short distance he was apprehended,” said Det Garda Buckley.

Gardai also found €12,000 in cash in a box on the dashboard of the car.

During a search of Aslam’s home, gardaí found a large quantity of cannabis herb, weighing scales and bags hidden behind the back panel of a wardrobe.

Det Garda Buckley said the total value of the drugs was €34,757 and the total amount of cash seized was over €13,690.

Det Garda Buckley told the court that Aslam, who came to Ireland in 2016 and was working from home for a call centre, had no previous convictions in Ireland. He had 21 previous convictions in the UK including ones for possession of cannabis, robbery and aggravated burglary.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin heard that Aslam had been in an open prison in the UK serving what remained of the sentence for aggravated burglary but he fled in 2016 and was unlawfully at large since then and living in Ireland.

“Since he came here in 2016, he seems to have rather quickly established himself in the dealing business. He had money on board, indicating someone trusted him. He had €34,000 worth of herb and €13,600 in money. He admitted the money was the proceeds of crime.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin acknowledged that Aslam was a heavy cannabis user and that he had given some level of co-operation to gardai and had pleaded guilty.

However, he said it was a serious offence given the value of the drugs and the cash seized.

He sentenced Aslam to five years in prison, which he backdated to September 2020 when he was arrested and taken into custody.