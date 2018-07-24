Driver survives gun attack in Derry after car rammed

A driver escaped injury in Derry on Tuesday after his car was rammed in the city and shots fired at him.

A silver coloured Peugeot was reported to have rammed into a black car as it drove near the entrance to a housing estate at Sevenoaks in Derry around 7am on Tuesday.

Det Insp Stephanie Finlay described the attack as a “completely reckless” act.

She said that several shots were fired at the driver of the black car but he managed to leave the area and drive to a local police station to report the attack.

“There have been no reports of any injuries. The silver Peugeot was abandoned and set alight at Lincoln Court a short time after the incident,” added Det Insp Finlay.

She appealed to anyone with information about the incident to bring it to the police. “We are very lucky today that no-one has been seriously hurt or killed,” she said.