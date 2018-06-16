Driver comes forward after fatal Co Longford ‘hit and run’

Gardaí­ are appealing for information following a suspected fatal “hit and run” collision in Co Longford.

At about 11.45pm, a 32 year old male pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes.

He was treated at the scene by a paramedic team and removed by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtowforbes. The injured man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A man in his 20s believed to be the driver of the car involved in the incident has now come forward and is assisting gardaí with their investigations. A car has also been recovered and is being examined by investigators.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local scenes of crime officers.

Traffic diversions were put and place and the road was due to remain closed on Saturday evening.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination was expected to be carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist Linda Mulligan.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information and in particular to motorists travelling on the N4 route from Newtownforbes to Roosky between 11pm and 12.30am who may have dash cam footage or information that can assist with the investigation to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.