Three sea lion pups born within two week period at Dublin zoo

They’re arrival has been a bit like buses ... none for some time, then two or three together.

Three California sea lion pups have been born within two weeks at Dublin Zoo. This is the first time there have been so many sea lion births together, from different mothers, over such a short timeframe at the zoo.

And they are the first California sea lion pups to be born at the zoo for six years.

One of the three California sea lion pups born recently at Dublin zoo. Photograph: Patrick Bolger

The latest additions, which include one male and two females, are the offspring of father Niko and proud mothers Florence, Seanna and Cassie.

“Generally speaking, sea lion pups tend to spend their first few days on land bonding with their mums before swimming lessons commence. While each mum is teaching her pup, she will swim beneath it to keep it afloat and guide it through the water,” said Eddie O’Brien, who looks after sea lions, reptiles and birds at the zoo.

It is not a coincidence that the three new arrivals were born in June. Sea lions give birth at optimum times of the year, when conditions are at their best and food is plentiful, giving them a greater chance of survival.

They have not yet been named.