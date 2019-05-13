Diver (30s) dies off Donegal coast

A diver in his 30s has died following an incident off the coast of Donegal.

The diver was airlifted from a boat off Inishowen at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

Malin Head Coastguard received a report of a diver who was unconscious on a dive boat north of Malin Head.

The diver was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by the Rescue 118 helicopter for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.