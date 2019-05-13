Diver (30s) dies off Donegal coast
Coast guard received report of diver who was unconscious on boat north of Malin Head
The diver was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by the Rescue 118 helicopter for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Photograph: Trevor McBride
A diver in his 30s has died following an incident off the coast of Donegal.
The diver was airlifted from a boat off Inishowen at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.
Malin Head Coastguard received a report of a diver who was unconscious on a dive boat north of Malin Head.
