Athletics

In pictures: Kate O’Connor wins European gold in Birmingham

Dundalk woman adds European gold after strong 800m finish

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Gold medalist Kate O'Connor of Team Ireland poses for a photo with her medal after victory in the Heptathlon during day six of the 27th European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Gold medalist Kate O'Connor of Team Ireland poses for a photo with her medal after victory in the Heptathlon during day six of the 27th European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Sat Aug 15 2026 - 20:441 MIN READ

Kate O’Connor has won gold for Ireland at the European Athletics Championships.

Here’s the story, in pictures, of O’Connor’s gold medal in the seven-event heptathlon at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Kate O'Connor during the 100m hurdles on Friday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor during the 100m hurdles on Friday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
O'Connor during the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
O'Connor during the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
Kate O'Connor (left) and Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson during Friday's high jump. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
Kate O'Connor (left) and Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson during Friday's high jump. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
O'Connor during the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images
O'Connor during the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images
Kate O'Connor celebrates making a clear jump in the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Kate O'Connor celebrates making a clear jump in the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Kate O’Connor with her father and coach Michael O’Connor after jumping 1.86m in the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor with her father and coach Michael O’Connor after jumping 1.86m in the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor celebrates after the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor celebrates after the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor during Friday evening's shot put. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Kate O'Connor during Friday evening's shot put. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Kate O'Connor during the 200m on Friday night. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
Kate O'Connor during the 200m on Friday night. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
Kate O’Connor powers home in the 200m on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor powers home in the 200m on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor looks at her 200m time in disbelief. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor looks at her 200m time in disbelief. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor during Saturday's long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor during Saturday's long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor during the long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor during the long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor celebrates her final jump during the long jump on Saturday morning. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Kate O'Connor celebrates her final jump during the long jump on Saturday morning. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Michael O'Connor looks on during the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Michael O'Connor looks on during the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor after jumping a new lifetime best in Saturday morning's long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor after jumping a new lifetime best in Saturday morning's long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor watches her effort during Saturday morning's javelin throw. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor watches her effort during Saturday morning's javelin throw. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor during the javelin throw. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor during the javelin throw. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor reacts during the javelin throw. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Kate O'Connor reacts during the javelin throw. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Irish fans at the Alexander Stadium ahead of the final event in the heptathlon, the 800m. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA
Irish fans at the Alexander Stadium ahead of the final event in the heptathlon, the 800m. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA
Kate O'Connor sets off in the 800m alongside Sofie Dokter (left) and Emma Oosterwegel (centre). Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA
Kate O'Connor sets off in the 800m alongside Sofie Dokter (left) and Emma Oosterwegel (centre). Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA
Kate O'Connor sticks with Emma Oosterwegel during the 800m. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA
Kate O'Connor sticks with Emma Oosterwegel during the 800m. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA
Kate O'Connor holds her breath as the final points are tallied following the 800m. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA
Kate O'Connor holds her breath as the final points are tallied following the 800m. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA
Kate O'Connor shows off her heptathlon gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor shows off her heptathlon gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor celebrates with her gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor celebrates with her gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O'Connor celebrates with fellow medallists Emma Oosterwegel (silver, right) and Sofie Dokter (bronze, left). Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images
Kate O'Connor celebrates with fellow medallists Emma Oosterwegel (silver, right) and Sofie Dokter (bronze, left). Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

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