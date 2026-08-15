In pictures: Kate O’Connor wins European gold in Birmingham

Kate O’Connor has won gold for Ireland at the European Athletics Championships.Here’s the story, in pictures, of O’Connor’s gold medal in the seven-event heptathlon at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.Kate O'Connor during the 100m hurdles on Friday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho O'Connor during the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Kate O'Connor (left) and Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson during Friday's high jump. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA O'Connor during the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images Kate O'Connor celebrates making a clear jump in the high jump on Friday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images Kate O’Connor with her father and coach Michael O’Connor after jumping 1.86m in the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O’Connor celebrates after the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor during Friday evening's shot put. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images Kate O'Connor during the 200m on Friday night. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Kate O’Connor powers home in the 200m on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O’Connor looks at her 200m time in disbelief. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor during Saturday's long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor during the long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor celebrates her final jump during the long jump on Saturday morning. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images Michael O'Connor looks on during the high jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor after jumping a new lifetime best in Saturday morning's long jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor watches her effort during Saturday morning's javelin throw. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O’Connor during the javelin throw. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor reacts during the javelin throw. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images Irish fans at the Alexander Stadium ahead of the final event in the heptathlon, the 800m. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Kate O'Connor sets off in the 800m alongside Sofie Dokter (left) and Emma Oosterwegel (centre). Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Kate O'Connor sticks with Emma Oosterwegel during the 800m. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Kate O'Connor holds her breath as the final points are tallied following the 800m. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Kate O'Connor shows off her heptathlon gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O’Connor celebrates with her gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Kate O'Connor celebrates with fellow medallists Emma Oosterwegel (silver, right) and Sofie Dokter (bronze, left). Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images