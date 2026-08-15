Live European Championships updates: Kate O’Connor wins heptathlon gold, bronze for Andrew Coscoran; Ellen Walshe earns second IM gold

European Athletics Championships:

Women’s heptathlon, 800m: Kate O’Connor (3rd; 1st overall)

Men’s 10,000m: Jack O’Leary (10th)

Men’s 1,500m final: Andrew Coscoran (3rd)

Men’s 4x100m relay final: Team TBC – Sean Aigboboh, Toluwabori Akinola, Dubem Amah, Lucas Fadden, Marcus Lawler, Ryan Mulholland, Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth (9.33pm)

Women’s 4x100m relay final: Team TBC – Katie Bergin, Sarah Leahy, Ciara Neville, Mollie O’Reilly, Lauren Roy, Molly Scott, Lucy-May Sleeman (9.48pm)

European Aquatics Championships:

Women’s 200m IM final: Ellen Walshe (1st)

Men’s 50m freestyle semi-finals: Tom Fannon (6th; qualified for final)

Women’s 50m breaststroke semi-finals: Mona McSharry (7th; qualified for final)

Men’s 1,500m freestyle final: Daniel Wiffen (8th)

Women’s 200m butterfly semi-finals: Ellen Walshe (5th; qualified for final)

In all the madness, we haven’t had a chance to hear from our latest golden girl: Kate O’Connor.

Here she is talking to David Gillick after picking up her medal for the heptathlon:

"When I heard cheers like that for me going around those two laps, there was no way I was going to let that gold medal slip through my fingers."



Kate O'Connor talks to David Gillick after securing European gold in the heptathlon.



Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. pic.twitter.com/6ye47GKmh6 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 15, 2026

We’ll get a clip of our latest medallist Andrew Coscoran shortly.

Gold goes to Stefan Nillessen of the Netherland’s, Sweden’s Samuel Pihlstrom takes silver, and Andrew Coscoran takes bronze.

What a night.

Andrew Coscoran takes bronze!

What a finish, he came from nowhere down the home straight!

The field bunches up and Coscoran is stuck in the middle of it. He needs to find a gap out.

They take the bell, Jake Heyward takes the lead from Nordås.

Coscoran in seventh as they hit 500 meters. Narve Gilje Nordås leads.

And they’re off. Coscoran sticks to the outside.

Andrew Coscoran is next up for Team Ireland, running in the final of the men’s 1,500m.

Strong close for Jack O’Leary, he finishes 10th in 28:24.89, a season best.

Andreas Amgren takes gold for Sweden. The lapped runners decide to push on for their last lap, so it’s a bit of a packed moment as he crosses the finish line.

Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu of Switzerland takes silver, with France’s Jimmy Fressier crossing for bronze.

No sign of Andreas Amgren slowing. He’s got the bell for the final lap.

Jack O’Leary is still on course for a top-10 finish, he’s doing really well here.

Andreas Amgren having it his way out in front, creating space from the other leaders.

He hits the 8,000-meter mark in 22:34.48 and doesn’t look in a bit of bother while the rest of the field really seem to be going to the well.

Amgren is about to lap the main group containing Jack O’Leary.

Jack O’Leary sits 16th.

Mike Foppen pulls out from the leading group who were moving at a blistering pace he couldn’t live with. Four out in front now, still led by Andreas Almgren , with nine laps to go.

Crazy pace in the front group, five runners still led by Andreas Almgren. They get to 5,000m in 14:05.7.

Jack O’Leary has slipped back a bit as the speed continues to wind up. The Mullingar man is in the second group, with an 11-strong group out in front.

At the 4,000m-mark, Andreas Almgren still holds the lead. They hit it at 11:24.9.

The field has really stretched out now, three distinct splits. O’Leary still in the second group.

Sweden’s Almgren takes over the lead and ups the tempo considerably. They hit 2,000m in 6:05.6.

Jack O’Leary tracking well, still sitting in the middle of the pack.

Very slow pace to start but picks up from the 500-meter mark. They hit 1,000m in 3:16.9.

Mike Foppen of the Netherlands out in front. Jack O’Leary well positioned in the upper middle of the field.

And they’re off. Twenty-five laps.

O’Leary in the outer group, tucks in somewhere around the middle of the 25-strong field when they join up around the first bend.

Next up for Ireland is Jack O’Leary in the men’s 10,000m.

Huge cheer again as he’s introduced to the Birmingham crowd.

Two gold medals for Ireland in a single evening. What a night for Irish sport, and we’re not done yet; Jack O’Leary, Andrew Coscoran and the two relay teams still to come.

Ellen Walshe's with her gold medal from the 200m IM. Photograph: Giorgio Scala/Inpho

Kate O'Connor with her gold medal from the heptathlon. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA

Kate O’Connor does her lap of honour around Alexander Stadium, and you’d swear it was Santry, a phenomenal Irish sport in full voice for the 25-year-old.

Fans of Kate O'Connor of Ireland in the stands during the 800m segment of the Women's Heptathlon on day six of the 2026 European Athletics Championship at Perry Barr's Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 15, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

That was such a composed 800m from O’Connor. Oosterwegel looked to push her to burn out, but O’Connor held her nerve and stuck with her.

A World silver medallist, Commonwealth champion, European champion. LA can’t come soon enough.

KATE O'CONNOR IS A EUROPEAN GOLD MEDALLIST!



Not only that, she's beaten the Irish national record.



She has well and truly written herself into the history books.



Watch all the action on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. pic.twitter.com/ydRy8ILcRL — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 15, 2026

Confirmation of the medals:

Gold: Kate O’Connor (Ireland) – 6,751 points

Silver: Emma Oosterwegel (Netherlands) – 6,713 points

Bronze: Sofie Dokter (Netherlands) – 6,664

Kate O’Connor is European Champion!

A third-place finish in the 800m sees her earn an Irish heptathlon record of 6,751 points for the gold medal.

They take the bell. Oosterwegel first, O’Connor second.

O’Connor powers around the final bend, she’s now third but she’s still with Oosterwegel.

She holds the gap, KATE O’CONNOR HOLDS ON FOR GOLD!

O’Connor’s on the inside of the track so she springs off to avoid being boxed in. Comfortable pace to start, she slots in second behind Oosterwegel.

The second heat are out on the track, Kate O’Connor alongside second-place Emma Oosterwegel on the inside of the track.

The 10 athletes in the heat are about to be introduced to the crowd and then we’ll be ready for road.

Third-place Sofie Dokter, 71 points off O’Connor, is also in this heat.

Huge roar for O’Connor when’s she’s introduced.

And they’re off.

The first 800m running is just over. Adéla Tkácová of the Czech Republic was first home in 2:13.07, the only athlete to break 2:13 in that heat.

Kate O’Connor is 51 points clear of Emma Oosterwegel from the Netherlands in second.

As Ian O’Riordan put it in his morning wrap: “Oosterwegel does have the faster personal best (than O’Connor) over 800m, (but) she would need to beat O’Connor by more than three seconds to leap above her and into the gold medal position.”

So that’s what we’re watching out for. There’ll be some arithmetic to do after the athletes cross the finish line, which I will leave to minds more learned than mine, but we should know fairly quickly where the medals are going.

We’re about 10 minutes out from the heptathlon 800m now, which is due to run at 7.45pm.

Kate O'Connor during the long jump event in the heptathlon on Saturday morning: Martin Rickett/PA

First up in Birmingham is Kate O’Connor who sits first in the heptathlon going into the last event, the 800m.

Ian O’Riordan has a wrap of the morning’s action, O’Connor putting in huge performances in the long jump and javelin to put herself into the top spot.

[ Kate O’Connor in heptathlon gold medal position with one event left at European ChampionshipsOpens in new window ]

A difficult evening for Daniel Wiffen, but what a final to be part of. He had a quick chat with RTÉ after the 1,500m final:

"I'm happy I got in a final"



It was not the week Daniel Wiffen would have hoped for, but he wants to take the positives of making it to the finals #RTESport pic.twitter.com/dzQA6aAyhu — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 15, 2026

That’s us done with the swimming for the evening.

We’ll be switching focus to the athletics in Birmingham shortly, where we’ll have Kate O’Connor (7.45pm), Jack O’Leary (8.25pm) and Andrew Coscoran (9.07pm) in action, as well as two Irish relay teams.

Italy's Anita Gastaldi (left), Ireland's Ellen Walshe (centre) and Belgium's Roos Vanotterdijk (right) with their medals from the women's 200m IM. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Walshe pushes the final 50. She touches the wall in fourth in 2:08.96.

She qualifies for the final as the fifth-fastest qualifier. Mighty stuff from her this evening.

We’re looking for a top-five finish for Walshe to reach the finals here.

She turns in sixth with 50 meters to go.

Walshe turns in seventh, Britain’s Keanna MacInnes leads after 50 meters.

Hardly out of breath from her sprint around the pool deck from the medal ceremony, Walshe is in lane two in the second semi-final of the 200m butterfly.

Off they go.

For the second time this week, Amhrán na bhFiann rings out in Paris. And a big cheer for Walshe afterwards.

Quick picture and hugs from her fellow medallists before she sprints off to make her 200m butterfly semi-final.

A bit of a scheduling headache for Ellen Walshe, the medal ceremony for the 200m IM is just getting under way, where she’ll be picking up her second gold medal of the week, while the 200m butterfly semi-finals, in which she’s racing, are up straight after.

She doesn’t seem to care though. Big smiles from the Dubliner as she stands up on the top step to accept her medal.

That leaves us with just one event remaining in the pool in terms of Irish athletes, Ellen Walshe back in action in the semi-finals of the women’s 200m butterfly at 6.56pm.

The crowd roars home Germany’s Johannes Liebmann as he takes gold in a new world record of 14:26.79. Unreal.

His compatriot takes third as Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany earns silver.

Wiffen comes home in 15:06.30 for eighth.

Liebmann is now 4.37 seconds ahead of the world-record pace with 200 meters to go. This is sensational.

Wiffen is really struggling, a distant last now.

There’s the bell for Liebmann, just 100 meters left for him.

Liebmann has 400 meters remaining, turning in 10:35.69. Finke’s world record looks toast.

Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany has fallen off and Johannes Liebmann is attacking Bobby Finke’s world record alone.

The German is a massive 4.28 seconds ahead of the world-record pace after 900 meters.

Wiffen turns in eighth, he’s looking tired.

Wiffen’s pace is starting to slip off. He’s back in seventh turning at 600 meters. He’ll need to finish extraordinarily strong if he’s to contest a medal.

Liebmann 3.99 seconds ahead of the world-record pace at the 700-meter mark.

The leaders’ speed is boggling. Liebmann is now two seconds ahead of the world-record pace.

Wiffen pacing himself, turns in sixth after 500 meters.

Liebmann’s under world-record pace at 150m, as is Sarkany. Will be interesting to see if they can hold this pace to the finish.

Wiffen’s back in fifth, 4.93 seconds off the leader after 250 meters.

They’re off. Liebmann and Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany set the early tempo.

Wiffen turns on to the third length in fifth.

All the eight swimmers are now out and getting ready for the blocks.

It’s 30 lengths of the pool, so we’ll have a result in a little under 14 minutes.

Wiffen’s in lane two. German duo Johannes Liebmann and Oliver Klemet are the two to watch in the centre lanes.

Daniel Wiffen is next on the blocks, the finals of the men’s 1,500m up shortly.

Despite a difficult year impacted by injury and a return from training in the US, he managed fourth in the 800m final earlier in the week and is in with a shout of a medal here.

Daniel Wiffen after the men’s 800m freestyle final on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrea Staccoli/Inpho

Ellen Walshe after winning gold in the 200m IM. Photograph: Giorgio Scala/Inpho

After the second semi-final in the women’s 50m breaststroke, we’ve confirmation Mona McSharry is through to Sunday’s final. Her 30.43 saw her through as the seventh-fastest qualifier.

McSharry finishes third, really strong closing 20 meters from the Sligo woman.

Hardly a minute to breath here with all the Irish swimmers in action in Paris. Now it’s Mona McSharry’s turn in the semi-finals of the women’s 50m breaststroke.

Fifth in the second heat for Tom Fannon in 21.65.

That’s enough to see him through to the final as the sixth-fastest qualifier.

Fannon will be back tomorrow evening for the final.

Now, over to the men’s 50m freestyle semi-finals. Tom Fannon in action for Ireland.

Now that we’ve had a minute to collect ourselves, here’s the full results from the women’s 200m IM:

Ellen Walshe (Ireland) – 2:11.26 Justina Anna Kozan (Poland) – 2:11.19 Amalie Smith (Britain) – 2:11.12 Abbie Wood (Britain) – 2:09.99 Alba Vazques Ruiz (Spain) – 2:10.87 Anastasia Gorbenko (Israel) – 2:11.14 Anita Gastaldi (Italy) – 2:11.21 Roos Wanotterdijk (Belgium) – 2:12.07

What an incredible final 100m from Ellen Walshe to double up, gold medals in both the 400m and 200m individual medley events.

Storming length from Walshe brings her up to fourth on the last turn. She take the lead.

GOLD FOR WALSHE!!

Walshe seventh on the first turn as they switch to backstroke.

Very strong length from Walshe to turn on to the breaststroke leg in fifth. This is where she’ll come alive.

They’re off. Good dive from Walshe. Germany’s Vanotterdijk takes the early lead.

Ellen Walshe goes for Ireland in lane one. Not ideal for visibility of the rest of the field, but Walshe will be out to swim her own race.

It’s an Italian one-two in the men’s 50m breaststroke, or kind of. Nicolo Martinenghi takes gold, while Simone Cerasuolo shares silver with Koen de Groot of the Netherlands, both touching the wall in 26.62.

Now it’s Ellen Walshe’s turn in the women’s 200m individual medley final.

Shock in the women’s ‘splash and dash’, the 500m free, as Poland’s Katarzyna Maria Wasick beats favourite Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden to the gold medal in a blistering 23.84.

Just 0.04 seconds between them and the shock on Wasick’s face says it all. Amazing finish from the Polish swimmer.

Next up, the men’s 50m breaststroke.

Leon Marchand has just won gold for France in the men’s 200m butterfly.

Up next is the women’s 50m freestyle final, then the men’s 50m breaststroke, and then we’ll have Ellen Walshe in the women’s 200m IM final.

With medals up for grabs tonight, here’s a reminder of Ireland’s tally from the two championships so far:

Ireland medal count

Gold x2: Ellen Walshe (Women’s 400m individual medley); Mark English (Men’s 800m)

Silver x2: Mona McSharry (Women’s 100m breaststroke); Rhasidat Adeleke (Women’s 200m)

Bronze x1: Mona McSharry (Women’s 200m breaststroke)

Hello everyone, welcome along to The Irish Times live blog of the European Athletics and Aquatics Championships.

We’ve another busy evening ahead, with four Irish swimmers in action in Paris, as well as three Irish athletes in individual events on the track before Ireland’s 4x100m relay men’s and women’s teams round out the evening in Birmingham.

Of the 10 events Irish athletes are due to compete in this evening, seven have medals on offer. They are:

We’ll keep you updated on all the goings on in both Paris and Birmingham, and who knows, by close of business we might have a few more medals to celebrate.