‘Erasmus na Gaeilge’ to bring 175 students to Gaeltacht areas

A scheme similar to the European Erasmus programme will facilitate up to 175 students who wish to spend a semester studying in the Gaeltacht.

Third level students will be offered the opportunity to spend three months in Gaeltacht areas under the new language immersion scheme announced this morning by the Department of the Gaeltacht.

The scheme, valued at €250,000, will see up to 175 students travel to the Gaeltacht each year to spend three months living with families while attending a third level course for the duration of the semester.

Minister of State for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands Seán Kyne said the scheme “will be of benefit both to the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht”.

The scheme is aimed both at students who have Irish as a core subject in their University programme and those who do not have it as a core subject but who would require a high level of proficiency in order to work in certain professions - and in the public service in particular.

The subsidy will be payable to families who are qualified under the department’s Irish Language Learner’s Scheme and amounts to a subsidy worth up to €1,428 per student.