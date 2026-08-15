Donegal GAA stars gather to mourn 1992 champion James McHugh and wife Noreen

Mourners line the road outside the funeral of James and Noreen McHugh at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, Co Donegal. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Noreen and James McHugh were soulmates who would have wanted to make their final journey together, their children told mourners at the Co Donegal couple’s funeral, attended by stars of Donegal GAA past and present.

The couple, from the village of Kilcar in the Donegal Gaeltacht, died earlier this week following a collision between their car and a van on the N3 road at Drummallaght in Co Cavan on Monday afternoon.

James McHugh (62) became a household name as part of Donegal’s first All-Ireland-winning Gaelic football team in 1992.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Noreen was airlifted to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital but died the following day.

The couple were very active in the local community, where they both grew up and began dating as teenagers.

The village in which they also raised their family came to a standstill on Saturday, its tiny population still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Outside St Cartha’s Church in Kilcar, many of James’ All-Ireland team-mates, including captain Anthony Molloy and manager Brian McEniff, gathered.

The hearses carrying the coffins of James and Noreen McHugh leave St Cartha's Church after the funeral. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

They were joined by members of the current Donegal GAA set-up, including manager Jim McGuinness and players Michael Murphy, Michael Langan and Shane O’Donnell.

Also in attendance were Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee, as well as TDs Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher and Pearse Doherty, Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Gary Doherty and other councillors.

Inside the church, the two coffins were laid side-by-side at the altar.

The couple’s son, Eoin, shared the profound loss felt by him and his sister, Emma. “For us, we’ve lost our best friends, our shoulders to cry on, our first phone call if something went wrong,” he said.

He said his parents had found something together that not everyone experiences in life.

“Not everyone gets to meet their soulmate. We have comfort in knowing that we can safely say our Mum and Dad were meant for each other,” he said.

“They were always great for heading on their adventures and touring. They’d head off with their picnics and bikes packed and just see where the road took them.

“Always together, always happy.

“Our Mum and Dad are now heading on their last journey together forever, the way they always wanted it to be.”

Emma thanked gardaí and emergency services in Cavan and staff at Beaumont Hospital who cared for Noreen during her final hours.

She also thanked those who helped bring her mother home to Kilcar on Wednesday, everyone involved in the wake and funeral, and those who formed guards of honour.

“We learned very quickly over the last week that our Mum and Dad left us with a very special group of family and friends.

“You’ve all shown us incredible support since Monday, but not just since Monday, through our whole lives.”

Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (left) and Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan leaving St Cartha's Church in Kilcar after attending the funeral of James and Noreen McHugh. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The chief celebrant, Kilcar parish priest Fr William Peoples, said no one knew what lay ahead in life or how they would manage to cope with loss.

“But it’s part of living and it’s part of dying, isn’t it? Because we’re only on a pilgrimage, and sometimes the pilgrimage may end early and, other times in our lifetime, it can be lengthy,” he said.

Remembering James as a strong and talented footballer, Peoples said one of the proudest days of his life came in 1992, when he and his brother Martin helped bring the Sam Maguire Cup home to Donegal.

“It was a fantastic time. It was a great time to rejoice in the county. It was a great time of togetherness among people,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Noreen’s many years of service as secretary of the local primary school, Scoil Cartha Naofa, and the support she had given him during his five years in the parish.

“She was the anchor, in many ways,” he said. “She excelled herself in her work.”

The popular song Home to Donegal was sung in the church.

Outside in the heavy August air, sunshine greeted the funeral cortege as it left the church to travel to Towney Graveyard for burial. Businesses in the village kept their doors closed as a mark of respect.

Once again along the route, members of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning team lined the street, as did members of the current Donegal senior GAA team.