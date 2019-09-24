Creche slapping allegations under investigation

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has begun an investigation into allegations by a former creche employee that two other staff members slapped children under their care.

The female former employee who made the allegations worked at the creche for five days before leaving.

However, the two employees at the centre of the accusations of physical abuse have strongly denied the allegations and they have been supported by the owner of the creche.

In an email sent to parents, the owner of the creche said she had begun legal proceedings against the former employee over the allegations.

“Tusla are investigating allegations made by a former employee (only here for five days) against two members of staff. These allegations, whilst extremely serious, are completely untrue and false and unfounded.

“I have witness statements from all current employees disputing her allegations, and all staff, myself included, are 100 per cent behind the staff against whom the allegations are made,” said the creche owner in an email.

Recent allegations

The creche owner explained she was notifying parents as she expected Tusla to make contact with parents as part of their investigation into the allegations, which are understood to be recent in origin.

“I know this will be difficult but please let me assure you, your children are 100 per cent happy, safe and well cared for here. They have never nor will ever be placed in danger whilst in our care,” she said.

Tusla said it did not comment on individual cases as it could prejudice any enforcement or prosecutorial action that might follow from its investigation.

Gardaí have also been made aware of the allegations and have begun an investigation, but a Garda source said the investigation was at an early stage.