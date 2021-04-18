Covid-19: One further death and 269 new cases confirmed in the State

One further death related to Covid-19 and 269 new cases of the virus have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Of the cases notified on Sunday, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age, the median age is 31 years old.

It is the lowest number of cases in one day since December 14th. In Northern Ireland, 82 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, with no new deaths reported.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital fell this weekend to its lowest level since October, with 181 people in hospital with the virus.

As of 8am on Sunday, 47 patients were in ICU with Covid, according to the HSE.

As of April 16th, 2021, 1,188,354 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, where 838,644 people have received their first dose and 349,710 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health said: “We have already seen the fantastic impact of vaccination amongst our healthcare workers and in our nursing homes.

“The declining incidence across all age groups in recent weeks cannot be attributed to vaccination but rather to the enormous efforts of people across society to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Vaccination against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca jab for those aged 65-69 will begin on Monday following the registration of more than 85,000 people on the HSE portal.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said in a tweet this morning: “From tomorrow we’ll commence the vaccination for those aged 65-69. Based on supplies, we’ll promptly move to those 60-64 and then further down through the ages.”

By the end of next week, 26 vaccination centres will have been opened across the State as the vaccination programme ramps up, with the target to administer 250,000 doses weekly.

Reopening

The Government will look at getting all construction reopened in May as “key milestones are being met” with regards to controlling Covid-19 cases, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said “steps to reopen have been moving ahead while we have also reducing the spread of the virus”.

The Taoiseach said on Sunday he hopes that all construction work will be able to resume next month, if the current progress in controlling Covid-19 cases is maintained. Photograph: PA

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil annual 1916 Arbour Hill commemoration Mr Martin said:“We will look to get all construction activity reopened. We understand the major impact felt by small business and want to see a return of more retail and commercial activity and personal services.”

The Taoiseach also said “we have begun the gradual steps of lifting some restrictions. And if we can maintain control of the virus we will go as fast as possible in lifting more.”

The first phases of the vaccination programme are already saving lives and reducing the spread of the virus, while the national registration system has allowed thousands to book appointments every day, he said.

The Irish Mail on Sunday cited a Cabinet source as saying outdoor retail and click-and-collect services would resume at the beginning of May and suggesting the ban on inter-county travel would end at the start of June.

Mr Donnelly said the full opening of construction is under consideration as well as the Government looking at retail, restaurants and hospitality.

“We are ahead of the best-case scenario we were given four weeks ago” for cases of the virus and the R number or rate at which the virus is reproduced remained below 1.

This “puts us in a very positive position to talk about May, June, July” and the easing of restrictions,” the Minister said.

Mr Donnelly said he had spoken to the deputy CMO about the so-called Indian variant following a surge in cases in India. The Minister said the National Public Health Emergency Team would be considering that variant this week and that there is concern about it, although he was not aware of any cases so far in Ireland.