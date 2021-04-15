€12 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Co Kilkenny

The wining ticket for Wednesday night’s €12.7million lottery jackpot was sold in Co Kilkenny.

The ticket holder who has yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize has officially becomes the 12th largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game.

The jackpot was the high point of the midweek lottery which also saw significant prizes go to tickets sold in counties Cavan, Dublin and Laois.

Locals across Co Kilkenny were “on high alert this morning” according to the National Lottery as it revealed the winning ticket had been sold in the county – but did not reveal where. A lotto statement said simply: “the winner of last night’s 12,740,043 Lotto jackpot bought their winning Quick Pick ticket in a Kilkenny store.”

The National Lottery said it plans to name the winning store “in the coming days”.

The National Lottery also confirmed ticket holders in Co. Laois were being asked to check their tickets after the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 was won with a Quick Pick ticket purchased at the Corrib Oil service station in Fairgreen in Portlaoise on Wednesday.

Two further players in Cavan and Dublin also came close to sharing the €12.7 million jackpot after they won the Match 5 + Bonus prize which was worth €416,263. The winners will each take home a prize of €208,132.

The winning Cavan Quick Pick ticket was sold at Cullies Mace service station on the Ballyhayes Road in Cavan Town while the other ticket in Dublin was sold at the Circle K store/Sundrive service station on Lower Kimmage Road in Dublin 6 W.

With more than 137,000 winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draws, the National Lottery is now encouraging all its Lotto players, especially in Kilkenny, Laois, Cavan and Dublin to check their tickets to see if they are one of last night’s big winners.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “As always with multi-million jackpot wins, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this truly life-altering €12.7 million win sink in. With so many big winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, we are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully.”

The winning Lotto numbers were: 04, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus number is 39. “The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize,” the spokesman said.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.