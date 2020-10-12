Covid-19: Number in hospital for virus up 80% on last week

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care has increased by half in the space of a week.

There were 30 virus patients in ICU this morning, according to the Government’s data hub, down one from yesterday but up 10 on a week ago.

Hospitalisations are up 80 per cent over the past week, to 221 this morning from 120 a week ago.

The Health Service Executive says it had 38 critical care, and 420 general, beds available on Sunday.

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in all but four counties in the Republic, according to the latest figures.

The incidence of the disease fell in Louth, Mayo, Roscommon and Tipperary on Sunday, compared to the previous day, according to an update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Donegal remains the worst affected country, with an incidence of 344.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. However, Cavan, where the incidence increased by 12 per cent in a day, to 338.7, looks set to overtake Donegal in the coming days.

Monaghan has the next highest incidence, on 319.3, followed by Clare, at 260.1.

In Dublin, the incidence increased only slightly to 174.6, lower than in seven other counties.

Carlow, with a 14-day incidence of 59.7, has the lowest figures in the Republic.

Overall, 7,548 people tested positive over the fortnight up to Sunday, giving a national incidence of 158.5.

There were 223 Covid-19 related hospitalisations, 14 admissions to ICU and nine deaths over the period.

‘Sickness and death’

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro has warned that there is going to be “a lot of sickness and death in Ireland in the next two months” if people are not careful.

He said Ireland should focus on getting everyone to adhere to preventative measures. Dr Nabarro told Newstalk Breakfast that there was a middle path between a complete lockdown and the easing of restrictions. A national lockdown should only be considered when figures were “very bad”.

He also said that he did not like fines (for noncompliance to regulations), he said he preferred people to choose to do the right thing.

A robust system to test, trace and isolate needed to be in place for every county so that outbreaks could be identified and dealt with as they arose. There also needed to be a system of financial supports so people did not fear losing money if they did not go to work because they were sick.

Senior Government figures have stressed there were no immediate plans for a short lockdown, known as a “circuit breaker”, despite the deteriorating coronavirus metrics over the weekend.

Regional restrictions rather than a national lockdown may be the next step taken by the Government if action is needed to halt sharply rising case numbers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday urged the public to change their behaviours so “we can make Level 3 work, protect lives and livelihoods” and stop Covid-19 spreading.

Dr Nabarro said not moving from Level 3 to Level 5 was risky, he said. It would be a month to six weeks before it would be known if that had been the “right pathway”.

Dr Nabarro pointed out that there has been real build up of the virus in other parts of Europe, there was no reason to believe that Ireland was going to escape.

“If you’re going to stay at Level 3 then please do everything to stop the spread of the virus,” he urged.

Building capacity

The HSE’s chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor has said that the health service is building capacity across the system for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 pathways. The aim is for patients to be treated at home, in the community and in hospitals, she said.

Ms O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that it was important that specialised services were available for those who needed them.

“We’re worried because [Covid] numbers are increasing so rapidly.”

It was important to look after people with other serious illnesses and a significant amount of work had gone into ensuring that people were safe, she added.

Ms O’Connor acknowledged that 700 health workers were still working on testing with a further 100 working on contact tracing. The aim was to get health and social care workers who had been deployed for testing and tracing back to their positions, meanwhile building capacity re staff for contact tracing.

It would be important to have those staff back in their positions shortly as they will be needed going into the winter.

On the same programme, intensive care consultant, Dr Catherine Motherway said that the health care system is not yet overwhelmed, it is “normally stretched.”

While it was good that the R number in Dublin was falling, it was still rising outside Dublin. “We all need to buckle down and find new ways of living.”