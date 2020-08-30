Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 49 further cases

An additional 49 cases of coronavirus were identified in Northern Ireland in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

The department reported 89 new cases on Saturday.

A total of 452 people have tested positive for the virus in the North in the last seven days, while the number of Covid-19 cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 7,187.

Northern Ireland no longer reports coronavirus-related fatalities at the weekend. On Friday, the number of deaths recorded by the department stood at 560.

The latest weekly update from the Northern Ireland Statistical and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday revealed that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region to August 21st was 871. The department’s figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus while Nisra uses information from death certificates.

The latest figures come after 10 patients in a haematology ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh tested positive.

Eleven members of staff on the ward and the emergency department have also tested positive.

Twenty-eight employees are self-isolating, Southern Health and Social Care Trust said.

It added: “Trust staff continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency to manage the situation.

“The PHA contact tracing service has been following up with any confirmed contacts within the wider community.

“The safety of patients, staff and wider contacts remains a priority.” – Additional reporting: PA