Man charged over €102,000 drug seizure in Temple Bar

A man in his 40s has been charged in relation to a seizure of more than €102,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Gardaí found a substantial amount of cannabis along with smaller amounts of MDMA and LSD at an apartment in Temple Bar shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Gardaí also discovered drug paraphernalia including weighing scales, tick lists and zip-lock bags at the apartment, as well as more than €14,000 in cash.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 2 area.

One man, in his early 40s, was arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He was charged on Friday evening and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.