Coronavirus: HSE says 20% of PPE delivery not suitable, testing capacity to double

Around 20 per cent of a consignment of personal protection equipment (PPE) delivered from China last weekend does not meet Health Service Executive (HSE) requirements and cannot be dispersed to staff dealing with patients infected with Covid-19.

During a briefing on Sunday morning the HSE’s chief executive, Paul Reid, said this material would instead be used for other purposes.

He said another 15 per cent of the shipment was “acceptable for use if a preferred product is not available”. This category includes white gowns.

The remaining 65 per cent of the first batch delivered, one of 10 such shipments with an overall value of more than €200 million, had been inspected and deemed as suitable for use by staff dealing with Covid-19 cases and was being distributed.

He also said the ability of the health service to test for Covid-19 will be doubled from next week, with testing capacity in laboratories in the State increasing to 4,500 a day, compared to a current capacity of 2,000-2,500 tests a day.

Last week Prof Martin Cormican, HSE national clinical lead for healthcare associated infection and antimicrobial resistance, had said some of the equipment received from a new supplier at the weekend had been looked at by health authorities and that “some of it is suitable for use, some of it has limited use and some of it is not suitable for use”.

At that stage, a breakdown of how much of the material was unsuitable was not available.

Responding to the news some equipment delivered would not be suitable for use, China’s ambassador to Ireland, He Xiangdong, said on Friday it was “quite understandable that from time to time issues might come up” around PPE consignments given the scale of the international demand.

He told The Irish Times that his embassy, the HSE and the IDA remained in regular contact with Chinese PPE suppliers about the “size and specification” of equipment needed in Ireland.

“The scale of this procurement is so large and the suppliers in China are under huge pressures with demands from almost all the world,” said the ambassador. “The important thing is that all stakeholders are on the same page and continue to work closely together.

