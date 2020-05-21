Coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland tops 500

Seven more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of fatalities in the North to 501, the Department of Health reported on Thursday afternoon.

The department also reported 42 news cases of coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in the North to 4,481. So far 42,554 people have been tested for the disease in Northern Ireland.

The department’s figures relate mainly to hospital deaths. When all care and community fatalities are taken into account the overall mortality figure is expected to be considerably higher than 501.

The ages of all but one of those who died are known. Of the 500 fatalities 259 were men, 241 were women, 332 were aged 80 or over, 146 were in the age group 60-79 with 21 in the group 40-59 and one in the age group 20-39.

The highest number of deaths were in the Belfast City Council area – 155 – and the lowest – 10 – in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.