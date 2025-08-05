Company behind Dawn Meats grows profits by 14% to more than €28m

Dawn Meats is part of Arrow Group, which paid a dividend of €1.8m to the Queally family last year.

The company behind Dawn Meats grew its profits by 14 per cent to more than €28 million last year, accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office show.

Arrow Group, which is one of the largest meat processors in the State, is owned by the Queally family. The group’s primary trading company is Dawn Meats, which processes 300,000 tonnes of meat per year and exports to more than 50 countries.

The accounts for Arrow Group for the year ended December 2024 show it made a profit of €23.2 million over the 12 month period, which was up from €20.3 million the year before.

The group, which is family-owned, paid a dividend of €1.8 million, which was unchanged from the year before.

Group turnover was down more than €11 million from €759.1 million to €748 million, while the cost of sales was down from €655 million to €642.2 million.

In a note accompanying the accounts, the group said it “continues to face challenges” from the current global economic situation caused by the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the threat of tariffs and the uncertainty they bring.

The group said it has not been impacted directly, but that there has been inflationary price increases in raw materials and other overheads.

It said it manages energy costs through forward contracts and day ahead rates to mitigate against sudden increases in price for electricity and gas.

“The business is well placed to manage these risks through various mechanisms such as diversification, price recovery and other means as necessary,” it said.

“Working Capital requirements have decreased during the current year. The group systematically reviews these requirements to ensure they are managed effectively. The group are confident of the ongoing support of our bankers.”

Arrow described 2024 as a “positive trading year”. Its performance was attributed to “continuing activity” with existing customers and the onboarding of new customers along with new product lines across all key markets.

This was offset somewhat by varied protein, transport and commodity price fluctuation on world markets, but the group said it continues to benefit from “positive customer sentiment” and maintenance of market share.

The average monthly number of people employed by the group was 2,217, which was down from 2,238. It spent €107.6 million on staff costs, which was up from €99.7 million in 2023.

Last week, The Irish Times reported that Dawn Meats had emerged as the front-runner to take a controlling stake in New Zealand’s Alliance Group, a farmer-owned co-operative that describes itself as the world’s biggest exporter of sheep meat.

Alliance refused to confirm details of the offer, which still faces a shareholder vote and possible political hurdles, although the bid is believed to involve a payment of 270 million New Zealand dollars (€140 million) for a 70 per cent stake in the co-op.