Coronavirus: 802 new cases reported over the last two days

The delayed daily Covid-19 figures for Friday, May 14th and Saturday, May 15th have been released by the Department of Health.

Publication of the figures had been delayed due to the ongoing cyberattack on Health Service Executive (HSE) and Department of Health IT systems.

As of midnight on Friday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 447 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Saturday, 355 new cases had been reported.

Up to Saturday there were 109 people in hospital nationwide with the virus with 42 of those in ICU.

The HSE said on Saturday that the daily figures would not be available due to the ongoing cyberattack.

In Northern Ireland, there were no deaths linked to Covid-19 reported over the weekend, with the overall death toll since the start of the pandemic remaining at 2,149.

There were a further 109 people who tested positive with the virus over the previous 48 hours, Stormont’s Department of Health said on Sunday. To date, some 1,548,336 vaccine jabs have been administered.